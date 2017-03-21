English Premier League: Top scorers for each team in the PL era

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham... who is the top scorer in the Premier League for your team?

@animenon19 by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 21 Mar 2017, 22:37 IST

A new dawn. The Birth of football. When the game sold it’s soul. All pizzazz, and no substance. Call it what you will, the English Premier League is impossible to ignore. Today, we undergo the rather interesting task of looking up the top scorers of each of the clubs in the Premier League this season. Some of these names will be altogether familiar (#1. for example), but some may just surprise you. (Please note the list is in alphabetical order of clubs)

Can you guess them all?

#1. Arsenal: Thierry Henry – 175 goals

The King himself... no one in current Arsenal red and white comes close to emulating the Frenchman’s heroics. He owned Highbury/Emirates and terrified defences with his mere presence. His 175 PL goals came in all sorts and sizes – from outrageous volleys to stunning solo efforts.

He was quite some player, wasn’t he?

#2. AFC Bournemouth: Joshua King – 17 goals

A reminder of just how new the club are to the big league, Bournemouth’s top scorer is Norwegian Joshua King. Considering they have been here for only a season and a half, 17 goals is not too shabby a return whatsoever.

If his current form (and the team’s stability) is any indication, this number is bound to rise exponentially in the coming years