"Enzo (Fernandez) already said yes" - Fabrizio Romano says Premier League side are very close to signing Argentina superstar

Premier League club Chelsea have opened talks with Benfica over a deal for Enzo Fernandez, who is prepared to join the Blues, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Enzo Fernandez helped Argentina put an end to their 36-year wait to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar earlier this month. His performances in the tournament have seen him value increase further, with a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing him.

Benfica acquired Fernandez's services from Argentinean club River Plate for a deal worth up to €18 million last summer. They are under no pressure to sell the midfielder as he has a contract with them until 2027.

However, there have been suggestions that the Portuguese club would sell Fernandez if any club triggers the €120 million release clause in his deal. There is increasingly an expectation that one of his suitors will be prepared to activate the clause.

Benfica have thus even begun the hunt for a replacement for the 21-year-old, with Velez Sarsfield's Maximo Perrone mooted as an option. Meanwhile, Chelsea have stepped up their interest in the FIFA World Cup winner.

According to Romano, the Blues are now engaged in talks with Benfica over the transfer of Fernandez, who has agreed to move to Stamford Bridge. They are reportedly attempting to reach an agreement over a structured deal instead of paying the release clause. The journalist wrote on Twitter:

"Chelsea are now in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea want to offer huge fee instead of paying release clause in one solution. Benfica always asked full €120m clause. Understand Enzo already said yes to Chelsea."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Benfica always asked full €120m clause.

Understand Enzo already said yes to Chelsea.



or Chelsea are now in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. Chelsea want to offer huge fee instead of paying release clause in one solutionBenfica always asked full €120m clause.Understand Enzo already said yes to Chelsea. #LFC or #MUFC made no bid, as of now. Chelsea are now in direct talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. Chelsea want to offer huge fee instead of paying release clause in one solution 🚨🔵 #CFCBenfica always asked full €120m clause.Understand Enzo already said yes to Chelsea.#LFC or #MUFC made no bid, as of now. https://t.co/Kdvz5Eargi

Apart from Chelsea, Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Enzo Fernandez. As per Romano, however, they are yet to approach Benfica with a formal offer.

Premier League giants Chelsea prepared to offer €127m for Enzo Fernandez

It appears Chelsea are not prepared to activate the €120 million release clause in Fernandez's contract. However, the Premier League giants are willing to offer more money to convince Benfica to agree to a structured deal.

César Luis Merlo @CLMerlo El Chelsea aceleró hoy por Enzo Fernández y ofreció €127M por su pase.

*️⃣Benfica quiere retenerlo, pero abrió una mínima chance para negociar formas de pago y demás aspectos.

*️⃣De cerrarse en esa cifra, a River le ingresarán €31.750.000M. El Chelsea aceleró hoy por Enzo Fernández y ofreció €127M por su pase.*️⃣Benfica quiere retenerlo, pero abrió una mínima chance para negociar formas de pago y demás aspectos.*️⃣De cerrarse en esa cifra, a River le ingresarán €31.750.000M. 🚨El Chelsea aceleró hoy por Enzo Fernández y ofreció €127M por su pase. *️⃣Benfica quiere retenerlo, pero abrió una mínima chance para negociar formas de pago y demás aspectos. *️⃣De cerrarse en esa cifra, a River le ingresarán €31.750.000M. https://t.co/oXuo7UN7TH

According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the Blues have offered to pay as much as €127 million for the midfielder. Despite their desire to keep the player, Benfica are said to have shown a minimal willingness to reach a compromise.

Should Chelsea agree such a deal with Benfica, Fernandez's former employers River Plate will bag a significant amount of money. The Argentinean club would receive a sum of €31.7 million due to a sell-on clause they inserted in their agreement with the Portuguese club.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes