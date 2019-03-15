EPL 18-19: The most underrated players from each of the 'Big Six' this season

The Premier League

The Premier League is by far the most competitive top-flight league across the globe. This competition is not a one-horse a race like the likes of Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A and neither a two-horse race like La Liga. The title race involves over six teams, which keeps this competition alive, every week of the year.

With the 2018-19 season already halfway through, the PL title race is between Manchester City and Liverpool. Tottenham were considered to be in the race for the title as well but their recent performances have seen them 12 points below second-placed Liverpool, officially ending their title hopes. As Manchester United and Arsenal are in such terrifying form in the league, Tottenham's qualification for UCL football next season looks shaky.

Arsenal are only a point behind Spurs, after being 10 points behind them two weeks ago, whereas Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been in sublime form, getting themselves back in contention for Champions League football after being nearly 16 points behind 5th place when Ole took over.

The 'Big Six' have entertained us each and every season, and players like Sergio Aguero, Mohammed Salah, Harry Kane, etc have lit up the scoring charts. But, we will be looking at the most underrated players from each of the top six.

Antonio Rudiger - Chelsea

Rudiger has a passing accuracy of 91% this season

Antonio Rudiger readily comes to mind when we think about underrated players. And there are plenty of reasons for that. Rudiger is a fantastic footballer blessed with confidence on the ball, stability and combativeness.

Maurizio Sarri has changed Chelsea's way of playing. They used to rely on counter-attacking tactics under Conte, often defending deep, waiting for the opponents to commit mistakes. That is not the system at Chelsea currently. Sarri-ball means playing with the ball all the time. It also means playing a possession-based game and acting as the protagonists in the game.

Antonio Rudiger's extraordinary ability to find players with quick ground passes and play with such ease in a high line of defence has caught many fans attention. He has been great even when it comes to covering for his fullbacks. Rudiger's incredible tackling abilities and his composure on the ball has also been good for Chelsea so far.

