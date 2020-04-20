Sergio Aguero is one of the prolific goal-scorers in he EPL.

The English Premier League (EPL), like most sporting events around the world, has been suspended indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The players, managers, pundits and supporters are all missing the action, with the former content to training and honing their skills indoors.

In an ideal world, the middle of April sees the title race hotting up, as teams look to eke out results to qualify for Europe or avoid the drop. However, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been no action in the EPL for well over a month.

On that note, let us have a look at the top 5 goal-scorers in the Premier League this season.

5) Marcus Rashford (Manchester United): 14 goals

Marcus Rashford

Linking up well with Frenchman Anthony Martial in the attacking half, Marcus Rashford netted ten times in the EPL last season, although he had to be content playing second fiddle to Romelu Lukaku.

Revelling in a centre-forward role this season, the 22-year-old has reposed his manager's faith in him by scoring 14 times in the 2019-20 Premier League. Despite an injury limiting him to 22 appearances this season, the England international has produced the most prolific EPL season of his young career.

The Manchester-born Rashford, who played for England at the 2016 European Championships and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is the youngest Englishman to score on his international debut.

4) Danny Ings (Southampton): 15 goals

Danny Ings

Englishman Danny Ings has proved to be a surprise package this season. Ings has scored 15 goals in his 29 Premier League appearances for Southampton in 2019-20. The former Liverpool star, who played at St Mary's on loan in the 2018/19 season, made a permanent move to the club in the summer of 2019.

Ings is a clinical goal poacher who has put the Premier League on notice by his impressive performances. Strong off the ball, the 27-year-old has also played for England at the international level. Before considered surplus to requirements at Anfield, Ings was rated highly by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

3) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 16 goals

Sergio Aguero

One of the most prolific scorers in Manchester City history, Sergio Aguero is third in the list of leading goalscorers in the Premier League this season, finding the back of the net 16 times. The Argentinian is a superb player who can pierce through opposition defences. Playing as the sole centre-forward in most of Manchester City's games in 2019-20, Aguero also has three assists to his name.

In six of his nine seasons at City, Aguero scored 20 or more Premier League goals in a season. The Argentine, who has the most hat-tricks (12) by any player in EPL history, won the Premier League Player of the Month award in January 2020.

2) Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 17 goals

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is second on the list of leading goalscorers in the Premier League this season, with 17 strikes to his name. The Gabon international has had a stellar run in the attacking third, and has thrived under both Arsenal managers who have taken charge of the Gunners this season- Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang is a decent header of the ball, as is evidenced by his tally of three headed goals. He also has one assist to his name this season. The former Borussia Dortmund striker is a skillful player who can wreak havoc in the opposition half. Aubameyang's pace, agility, and positional versatility have been of immense benefit to the Gunners this season.

1) Jamie Vardy (Leicester City): 19 goals

Jamie Vardy

Englishman Jamie Vardy, who enjoyed a fairytale run with Leicester City in their title-winning 2015/16 season, is back on top of the Premier League goal-scoring charts, with 19 strikes to his name.

Vardy, who has retired from international football, is a lethal striker who can find gaps in opposition defences with ease. Nimble on his feet, he has the ability to cut into passes, and convert scoring opportunities. Vardy's finishing skills are highly rated, even though he seems to have poor offside awareness.

Along with his 19 goals, Vardy also has four assists to his name in 2019-20. The 33-year-old has hit the ground running this season. The form of Vardy would be key to Leicester's fortunes once the Premier League action resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.