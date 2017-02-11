EPL 2016/17: Arsene Wenger to leave at the end of the season, says Ian Wright

Wright believes that the French manager has been severely let down by his players.

by gaurav.krishnan News 11 Feb 2017, 15:03 IST

The Gunners now sit 4th in the table on 47 points after 24 games

What’s the story?

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is set to leave the Gunners at the end of the season, according to Ian Wright. The London club have suffered two straight defeats in the Premier League to Watford and then to Chelsea.

A number of Arsenal fans have called for Wenger to be axed after the season collapse they have endured in the second-half. However, Gunners legend Ian Wright believes that Wenger will leave at the end of the season on his own accord before being sacked by the club.

Speaking to The Telegraph before the Londoners’ crunch game against Hull, Wright said, “I get the impression that that's it. He looks tired. You just feel that he looks winded. I feel that he will go at the end of the season. He actually mentioned that he is coming to the end. I have never heard him say that before.

"The players have let him down badly. If he does leave at the end of the season, there will be lots of changes. They should have a long, hard look at themselves. He has been so faithful to this team, it has been misplaced." he concluded.

In case you didn’t know

In what is a familiar situation for Arsenal fans, the Gunners now sit 4th in the table on 47 points after 24 games, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea. The 67-year-old Wenger has been in charge of Arsenal since 1996 and has a win ratio of 57.4% for the London club.

Ian Wright played under Wenger and scored 128 goals for the Gunners in 221 games in the Premier League and is considered an Arsenal great. He also continues to maintain close ties with the club.

Also Read: Arsene, thanks for the memories but it's time to say goodbye

The heart of the matter

Former Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested that Arsene Wenger will quit the club at the end of the season. After starting the season rather brightly, Arsenal have stuttered towards the final leg of the Premier League season by losing two crucial games in the same week against Watford(2-1) and the London derby against rivals Chelsea (3-1).

Wright believes that the French manager has been severely let down by his players and also stated that stars Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are ‘singled-out’ by ‘blame culture’ and that it is the duty of the players to ‘bounce back’ with a ‘strong united response’.

What’s next?

It is still uncertain as to whether Wenger will quit at the end of the season or not, with reports of the Frenchman being offered an extension to his contract. Arsenal play Hull City(H) next in the Premier League after which, in their next five fixtures they play – Southampton(A), Liverpool(A), Leicester(H), West Brom(A) and Manchester City(H).

The Gunners face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League as well this week.

Also Read: 5 ways through which Arsene Wenger revolutionised English football

Sportskeeda’s Take

While a number of Arsenal fans want Wenger to leave the club, nothing is confirmed at the moment and he remains at the helm. The Frenchman has seemingly lost his golden touch and ability to transform players and teams into title winning sides.

The Arsenal players must in the meantime, support their boss and put their heads down and try to win their upcoming games with hard-working performances. The club must also assess the season and Wenger’s results by the end of the campaign and evaluate as to whether to stick with their most successful manager in history, or part ways after 21 years.