EPL 2016/17: Pep Guardiola reveals David Silva’s impact on his decision to join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola replaced Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City last summer.

Guardiola and David Silva: Mutual admirers

What’s the story?

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City midfielder David Silva is one of the reasons behind his decision to join the Etihad outfit.

"David is one of the best players I ever trained in my life so I am a lucky guy to be with him," Guardiola said.

"One of the reasons why I decided to come here is because I was pleased to be with him. I was in Spain when he was with Valencia. I was in Barcelona and I thought, 'Wow! That guy is special'.

"But I was impressed the most when I met him by the fact of how competitive he is. The skills, you know them because he is a long time here in England, but how he is a winner, he has a winning mentality, he's a fighter, he runs, he's a fantastic player.”

In case you didn’t know...

Before joining the two-time Premier League winners, Silva spearheaded Valencia’s attack alongside David Villa and Juan Mata. Silva’s excellence in La Liga saw him attract interest from top clubs, including City’s rivals, Manchester United. However, he snubbed advances from the Red Devils in order to play for the blue side of Manchester.

The 31-year-old was signed by Roberto Mancini in 2010 and since then has become a key player for the Citizens.

Silva played a crucial role in helping City win two league titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup landing on the English shores. He has played under three managers so far and has been a vital part of the blueprint for all his bosses, including Guardiola.

The heart of the matter

When Guardiola was at Barcelona, he has watched Silva closely while he was in action for Valencia. City’s current manager has always been impressed by the Spain international’s technique and creativity on the pitch and the midfielder’s presence at the Etihad made it easier for him to swap the Allianz Arena for the Etihad.

The Catalan took charge of the Premier League club last summer, replacing Manuel Pellegrini at the helm after he left Bayern Munich after his contract expired.

Silva has starred for City this season, scoring five goals and registering eight assists in all competitions under the Spaniard. This includes an assist for Sergio Aguero in his side’s 2-0 victory over Sunderland this weekend.

What’s next?

The former Valencia midfielder’s contract at City will run down in 2019, the same time when Guardiola’s contract will also expire. It should be seen whether the ex-Barcelona manager will hand the midfielder a new deal.

Sportskeeda’s take

Silva has been a standout player for City after Sergio Aguero. His movements, both with the ball and off the ball are something that has created problems for the opposition defender. And Guardiola’s latest comments show how important the midfielder is for his club.