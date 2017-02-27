EPL 2016/17: Team of the Week - Gameweek 26

A team of the Premier League's best from gameweek 26.

Tottenham Hotspur celebrate their destruction of Stoke City

Gameweek 26 of the Premier League was a limited affair with the Manchester United and Manchester City game and Arsenal and Southampton game postponed to a later date due to Manchester United and the Saints’ involvement in the EFL Cup final.

However, there was plenty of action between the remainder of the sides; Chelsea extended their lead by 10 points at the top of the table and Tottenham climbed to second after scoring four goals against Stoke.

Sunderland remained at the bottom of the table after losing to Everton, who extended their unbeaten run, and West Brom kept up their recent good form with a victory against Bournemouth. The fixture between Hull City and Burnley ended in a stalemate, as did the game between the Hammers and Watford.

Here’s a look at Sportskeeda’s Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper

Wayne Hennessey

Wayne Hennessey made four saves for Crystal Palace

Wayne Hennessey kept his side’s dream of escaping the relegation zone alive by keeping Boro players out of his goal. After Patrick van Aanholt gave the Eagles the lead, Hennessey had the responsibility of seeing the game through, making four saves. He stood in the way of an attempt each from Gaston Ramirez, Cristhian Stuani, and Ben Gibson.

Defenders

Patrick van Aanholt

Patrick van Aanholt netted his first goal for the Eagles

The former Sunderland defender’s solitary goal gave Crystal Palace hope of remaining in the top flight of English football. van Aanholt’s first goal for the Eagles proved crucial against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough as his shot crept in past Victor Valdes in the bottom-right corner. The Dutch full-back also did well to sustain the bursts of pressure from Boro and ended the game with all three points in the bag.

Gareth McAuley

Gareth McAuley (in front) came to the rescue of West Brom yet again

Gareth McAuley may have lost his clean sheet early in the game but he was the saviour for Tony Pulis’s side as his goal proved to be the winner for his team. The centre-back took full advantage of some questionable keeping from Artur Boruc after his failed attempt to clear the ball gave McAuley the opportunity to give West Brom the lead. His tap-in from close range in the 21st minute was enough to see the Baggies through to a victory.

Jan Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen (left) fights for the ball with Marko Arnautovic

Jan Vertonghen was back in the thick of Premier League action as Spurs ran away with a victory against Stoke City. The Belgian never really allowed any room for the Potters to threaten Spurs’ goal and helped the team to a clean sheet. The 29-year-old was a strong adversary and won four of his five aerial duels with the opposition.

Seamus Coleman

Seamus Coleman (right) fights for the ball with Bryan Oviedo

Seamus Coleman dealt with the bursts of attack from the Sunderland players quite well and kept the threat of Fabio Borini under wraps for much of the night. He provided the assist for Gueye’s finish and held on to a clean sheet to further his side’s unbeaten run to nine games in the Premier League.

Midfielders

Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas capped his 300th Premier League appearance with a superb performance

Fabregas was a class apart against Swansea as he proved just how he can contribute to Chelsea in spite of his perceived lack of speed. The Spaniard scored the first of the night when he aimed his shot at the bottom left corner of Fabianski’s goal and turned provider for Pedro’s goal as well.

The 30-year-old played an intelligent game as he controlled the proceedings in midfield and made some late runs into the box. The former Barcelona player could have gotten more goals had it not been for the post and some good keeping from Fabianski.

Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye was stunning in midfield and even scored a goal

Idrissa Gueye was arguably the best player on the field at Goodison Park as Everton cemented Sunderland’s place at the bottom even further. The Senegalese midfielder made the most of his team’s counter-attacks when he met Seamus Coleman's delivery with a resolute finish from just 16 yards away. Another one of the 27-year-old’s shots was parried away just a few minutes prior as he attempted to stump the keeper from a tight angle.

Dele Alli

Dele Ali celebrates his goal against Spurs

Much like Harry Kane, Alli put his team’s Europa League exit behind him and put on a more commendable performance for the north London side. The 20-year-old compounded Stoke’s misery when he scored just seconds before the half-time whistle.

Kane did much of the work as he ran past Bruno Martins Indi, but it was up to the England international to send his shot into the back of the net after he slid inside the penalty area to seal the victory for Spurs.

Pedro

Pedro (right) struggles for the ball with Jack Cork (left)

Pedro has become as crucial for the Blues as Diego Costa or Eden Hazard. The Spaniard looked good right from kick off and gave his team some respite after giving them the lead in the second half.

Pedro started off by providing the assist for Fabregas’s goal when he centred the ball inside the box for his compatriot. The former Barcelona star put Chelsea back in the driving seat when he scored albeit through a goalkeeping error.

Forwards

Harry Kane

Harry Kane scored a second hat-trick in as many domestic games

Harry Kane’s hat-trick in the first half helped Spurs bounce back from their European exit as they hosted Stoke City on Sunday night. His first goal of the night was also his 100th goal for the club and scored the second a few minutes later with a half-volley.

He scored his third via a deflected free-kick and made the assist for Dele Alli’s goal to wrap up an emphatic victory that took them second in the league.

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is the joint highest scorer for Everton in the Premier League

Lukaku scored his 17th league goal of the season and became the joint highest scorer in the Premier League for the club with Duncan Ferguson. Kevin Mirallas found Lukaku on the counter as he sent him through with a pass in the Sunderland half.

The Belgian did a brilliant job of holding off Bryan Oviedo before beating Jordan Pickford at his post. The 23-year-old attempted five shots on goal, three of which were on target.

Manager

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte (left) congratulates Cesc Fabregas on his performance

Antonio Conte is the manager of choice for this edition of Team of the Week for finally utilising Cesc Fabregas as a creative outlet in the centre of midfield. The Spaniard’s inclusion in the side gave Chelsea an added threat as they mounted one attack after the other against the Swans.

The minor change in his starting XI effected a vast change in the way the Blues played and the Italian must use the former Barcelona player more often.