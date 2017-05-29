EPL 2016/17: Top 10 Liverpool victories of the season

29 May 2017

Liverpool had an inconsistent campaign during the 2016/17 season. The Reds gained a reputation as one of most entertaining teams in the country, which was both a compliment and a criticism in equal measure.

On their best day, Jürgen Klopp’s side thrashed away the opponents with their attractive attacking football, but on their worse day, they lacked creativity and got beaten by so-called smaller teams.

This season saw Liverpool go unbeaten against the top 6, starting their campaign by winning against Arsenal and ending in the same way against Middlesbrough. Liverpool finished the season with 76 points, surely a progression made under Klopp’s first full season in charge that accomplished the objective of Champions League qualification.

As 2016-17 season came to an end, a campaign full of scintillating highs and crushing lows, here is my take on top 10 wins pulled off by Liverpool FC.

#10 Liverpool 3-1 Everton

After the last international break, Liverpool hosted their city rivals Everton, looking to do a double and strengthen their top-four bid.

The Reds started the game in emphatic fashion, taking the lead in under eight minutes from a clinical finish by Sadio Mane. The Reds continued their domination against an inexperienced Everton side, but Matthew Pennington drew them level from a close-range finish following a corner in the 29th minute.

But, the Reds went in front two minutes later, as Coutinho produced a moment of pure genius, picking up the ball 40 yards out, making his way through the Blues’ defence and curling a strike into the top corner.

Liverpool began the second half with a concern as Mane twisted his ankle within seven minutes that forced him off that saw Origi join the clash in the 57th minute. Origi made his mark with a superb powerful finish just four minutes after coming on and took the game out of the visitor’s hands. The Reds held on to the lead and won the game 3-1.

#9 Liverpool 6-1 Watford

Six goals, the highest scored by Liverpool in the season. The Reds looked confident after an impressive 4-2 away win against Crystal Palace as they started the game brightly, creating many chances, only to waste them early on.

However, Mane’s opening header in the 28th minute ascertained that they would not rue those missed chances. Within next few minutes, Coutinho powered the ball home to double the lead followed by Can’s header in the 43rd minute, sealed 3-0 advantage going into the half-time.

Despite their lead, Liverpool showed no signs of stopping after half-time, with two goals in quick succession by Firmino and Mane, made it 5-0 at an hour mark. The visitors pulled one back at 75th minute which was nothing more than a consolation.

An injury time goal by Wijnaldum, who opened his account in the Liverpool shirt, sealed the victory.

#8 Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

A win was vital for both the sides to push for Champions League qualification. After a surprise defeat to Leicester the previous matchday, Liverpool fans were expecting a long night at Anfield, as a defeat could have further hampered their top four pursuit .

Liverpool started the game brightly as after nine minutes, through a cross played by Mane which was dummied by Coutinho and powered home by Firmino. The Reds continued their dominant performance throughout the half that eventually led to a second goal, scored by Mane from a well-crafted assist by Firmino.

The second half looked more intense after a defiant start by the Gunners that made the tie interesting after Welbeck pulled one back in the 57th minute.

Both the teams were trying hard, Arsenal to level the scoreline whereas Liverpool to finish off the game. With Liverpool defence showing their resilience, Klopp decided to send Origi on for Coutinho as a tactical substitute.

The decision proved to be fruitful as a counter-attacking run from him, followed by a well-timed cross in injury time found Wijnaldum, who smashed it into the net to send the Kop into raptures and bag all three points.

#7 Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool

The pressure was on Klopp’s side to get the job done to continue their push for top 4 finish as they had already dropped 2 points on the previous matchday against Bournemouth.

Klopp named an unusual side to take on Stoke City with none of Coutinho and Firmino in the starting eleven. The Reds struggled during the early stages, as Shaqiri found the net within three minutes, only to be disallowed by the offside flag.

Liverpool gained some confidence as the half progressed but unfortunately found themselves a goal down with two minutes to half-time as Shaqiri’s cross was headed home by Walters.

An overhaul change in formation and tactics was anticipated by the Reds in the second half which saw Firmino and Coutinho coming off the bench. The Reds seemed to be losing the battle before two goals in quick succession turned the game around.

Coutinho found the net in the 71st minute followed by a Firmino header in the 72nd minute. Mignolet pulled off some magical saves to keep the Reds into the game to take three points home after a sumptuous battle. This was probably one of the best comebacks in months by Liverpool that proved to be crucial in their top four pursuit .

#6 Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool went into this game high in confidence as they had thrashed the reigning champions Leicester before coming to the capital.

The Reds started the game strongly, pressed high that restricted the hosts outside the final third. That strong start saw Liverpool go in front after sixteen minutes as Lovren found the net, taking advantage of the slack marking by the Blues.

The thoroughly deserved lead was doubled in the 36th minute by captain Henderson, who curled a stunning effort into the top corner from 30 yards out that somehow got past Courtois. Liverpool ended the half with a deserved 2-0 lead, something precious to hold on in the next half.

The Blues gave a defiant performance and started the second half with more composure that saw them cut the deficit by one goal after a defensive mistake by Matip allowed Costa to find the back of the net. The Reds somehow managed to withstand Chelsea’s pressure and cling on to the lead and came out of the Bridge with all three points.

#5 Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

With an embarrassing start to 2017 calendar year which saw the Reds pick up only one win in 10 games and none in five PL games, pressure was surely mounting on Liverpool. A resurgent performance was anticipated from the Reds even though Spurs were looking favourites to take something from their visit.

Season’s star performer Sadio Mane was back in the lineup and started the game strongly, causing all sorts of problem to Spurs' defence. The fantastic start turned into a remarkable one as Mane’s brilliant run was matched by Wijnaldum’s fantastic through-ball which enabled the former to curl it beyond Lloris and give Reds the much-deserved lead.

The lead was doubled a few minutes later when Mane pressed Dier into giving the ball away, before Lloris denied Lallana and Firmino, only for Mane to shoot the ball home. The Reds ended the half with a 2-0 lead.

There was not much in the second half as Liverpool defence held on to get all the three points.

#4 Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough

This was probably the biggest match of the season, on par with that of a cup final with the prize being a Champions League spot which the Reds had only bagged once in 7 years.

Liverpool started with Firmino and Sturridge upfront, along with a diamond midfield. All of us knew that this tie is virtually an attack vs defence clash.

The Reds started off positively, enjoying most of the possession, but soon the fans inside Anfield heard the appalling news of City and Arsenal getting off to a flying start. With a sense of panic building up, Liverpool were doing their best to break Middlesbrough’s defence.

Anfield got their voices back when a pass by Firmino was latched onto by Wijnaldum who rifled home a near-post finish at the stroke of half-time.

Everyone knew that job was half done and an early clinical free-kick by Coutinho doubled Liverpool’s lead. Lallana too enjoyed the atmosphere after he struck Liverpool’s third and the last goal of the campaign in the 56th minute which saw Reds finish the season with 76 points, their second highest this decade.

#3 Everton 0-1 Liverpool

Derby games are always intense with everything at stake. This was the 227th Merseyside derby and Klopp’s first away derby game who looked to leave an impression by claiming all three points.

Liverpool, still missing their two main players in Coutinho and Matip, gained some momentum after thrashing Middlesbrough 3-0 in the previous match, while Everton were pumped-up after beating Arsenal and looked to beat their city rival for the first time in 7 years.

In a raucous Goodison atmosphere, both sides were trying to grab the upper hand. Everton dominated for first twenty minutes or so but lacked creativity and Liverpool were nowhere close to their best. The score remained all square at half time.

The second half saw Liverpool dominating from the start but were unlucky to not open the scoring.

Klopp remained patient and sent Sturridge on in the 82nd minute. He created one moment that will live long in the memory of Liverpool fans. Cutting inside in the 94th minute, he fired a low shot that beat Joe Robles and crashed onto the post, only for Sadio Mane to react first and bury the ball in the net.

#2 Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool

Even after missing a few regular starters, Arsenal dominated early on, whereas the Reds were still finding their rhythm. The Gunners were already looking dangerous from the wings when Moreno gifted a penalty for bringing Walcott down in the box.

Mignolet confidently saved the penalty but a few minutes later, Arsenal took the much-deserved lead from Walcott’s strike at the half hour mark. After that, a magical curling effort from a freekick by Coutinho levelled it up at the stroke of half-time.

With both teams looking to take all three points, it was Liverpool who took the lead through a clinical close-range finish from Lallana four minutes into the second half. The Reds continued their counter-attacking football which resulted in the second goal for Coutinho from a Clyne cross before the hour mark.

Mane struck Liverpool’s fourth after a great run down the right flank, getting pass two of Arsenal’s defender, cut onto his weaker foot and lashed the ball past Cech into the top corner in the 63rd minute.

Arsenal, however, did not give up and slashed Liverpool’s three-goal lead to just one through a clinical finish from Chamberlain in the 64th minute. A header by Chambers in the 76th minute made the last 15 minutes of the tie interesting. However, the Reds held onto their one goal lead to seal all the three points.

#1 Liverpool 1-0 Man City

Liverpool welcomed the Citizens to Anfield on New Year’s Eve in what was arguably the most important game of the year. It was already a hyped clash as it was the first time Klopp and Guardiola faced each other after their bitter-sweet rivalry from Bundesliga days.

It was Liverpool who produced an excellent forward play, as Adam Lallana, operating from the left flank, curled a cross in for Wijnaldum to power home the header in the 8th minute.

The momentum was with the Reds who buzzed around the midfield, chased loose balls and pressed City into mistakes whenever possible and ended the half with their noses in front.

The second half saw a much-improved City performance with chances falling in abundance for both sides. The momentum shifted towards the visitors in the last 30 minutes or so, but a solid defensive performance from Lovren and Klavan helped Liverpool hold on to the lead.