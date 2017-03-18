EPL 2016/17: West Brom 3-1 Arsenal, 5 talking points

West Brom successfully dispatched of Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League's early kick-off. Here's what we extracted from the encounter.

@Bub3mi by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 18 Mar 2017, 22:16 IST

Craig Dawson’s brace sealed the deal for West Brom

The Premier League's early kick-off provided drama, a shocking result and a bringing together of two contrasting footballing styles. In the game between West Brom and Arsenal, Arsene Wenger's men continued to embark on their downward spiral as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Hawthorns.

Despite the gulf in class between the two teams, it was West Brom who took the lead. Right-back Craig Dawson headed in from a Nacer Chadli corner in the 12th minute. However, the Gunners evened proceedings just three minutes later through an Alexis Sanchez strike in the penalty box. The sides went into the break level at 1-1 apiece.

Ten minutes after the restart the Gunners found themselves 2-1 down as substitute Robson-Kanu pounced in on a David Ospina mistake. Things would only get worse for the Gunners as on the 75th minute, Craig Dawson would strike again from another corner.

The defeat leaves the Gunners five points behind Liverpool in 4th place. Arsenal have now only won two games in their last seven. On the other hand, West Brom are now 7 points clear in 8th place, with their eyes firmly set on the Europa League places.

Here are the biggest talking points from the game.

#1 Hector Bellerín is in the worst form of his life

Bellerín only won 50% of his aerial duels during the game

As one of the most promising youngsters in world football, many of Europe's top clubs are keeping a close eye on the Spaniard. And clearly, the attention is not doing the 21-year old any favours. Against West Brom, neither did right-back successfully complete one tackle nor did he make an interception. It's hard to defend such statistics especially seeing as West Brom only had a few attacks throughout the game.

On top of this inept defensive display, Bellerin wasn't any better in attack. The youngster misplaced eleven passes in the game, leaving the Gunners vulnerable on numerous occasions. He also failed to successfully connect with any of his three attempted crosses.

With rumours of Barcelona swirling, it only seems a matter of time before the Spaniard's already turned head completely goes off the rails. However, performances like these won't do much for Arsenal's bargaining strategy.