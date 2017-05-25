EPL 2016/17: What next for Everton?

Seventh in the league, and never really aiming for more, and even the Golden Boot lost by their player in dramatic fashion, it never was a 'dream season' for Everton. There were neither any memorable cup performances nor any huge upsets caused barring the 4-0 win over Manchester City.

Everton have come a long way from that glorious run in the 2013/14 season, where they nearly pipped Arsenal to fourth place under Roberto Martinez and were doing miles better than the most optimistic of Evertonians could hope for. Having lost a godfather of a manager, and their best performer in recent years, both to Manchester United, came as a severe blow to the Liverpool-based club.

The way they, however, responded was astounding. David Moyes and Marouane Fellaini were reeling at 7th position at Old Trafford while Everton eventually finishing fifth at the end of the season.

Lacking an identity in the league?

Three seasons have gone by, and Everton are nowhere close to the club their supporters prayed it'd be in these three years. Instead, they've gone deeper and deeper down. Roberto Martinez is no more the manager having fallen from grace after a scintillating first year. Young sensation John Stones is no longer at the club, having forced through a move despite having a couple of transfer requests rejected. It has all changed drastically.

However, they have finally had a season which could be very, very important in the long run, though it looks far from glamorous on paper. New manager Ronald Koeman hasn't quite set the stage on fire, but he has steadied a ship that was sailing aimlessly into the vast stretches of mediocrity. Everton were headed towards continuum. Perhaps, now they see light.

They finally look like “THE” club in English football after the big six, and the simultaneous downfall of West Ham United, Leicester City, and Southampton, has only helped their cause.

There is misery, though. There is pain. And certainly uncertainty. One can hope but realistically they're about to lose their messiah in Romelu Lukaku soon – someone who broke the club's goalscoring record without even trying his best. They might also about to lose a gem of an English playmaker in Ross Barkley this summer - someone for whom Everton rejected bids of around £50 million not long back

They've already lost an iconic goalkeeper in Tim Howard, and the constantly ageing trio of Phil Jagielka, Leighton Baines, and Gareth Barry are in need for an upgrade.

However, it looks like the club has a vision now, and it seems pre-planned. A club that is set to lose its best player could very easily have pressed the panic button. But Everton have acted wisely. They've made signings of intent, and signings that make the unit better.

Idrissa Gana Gueye is the lite version of N'golo Kante, and alongside him, the technical quality of Morgan Schneiderlin gives them a solid, yet creative midfield, which can be very tough to get past.

In with the new

Sigurdsson would be a really great buy for Swansea

New potential signings all look promising for Koeman and Co. as the possible arrival of talismanic Icelander Gylfi Sigurdsson to replace Ross Barkley looks a strong possibility. A brilliant move, which if it happens at £25 million looks like a bargain for a player who can do it all.

The toughest player to replace is, of course, Romelu Lukaku, who has been their top scorer in every season he's played with them. Kelechi Iheanacho is a player they're rumoured to be chasing, and at around £20 million, a player that carries with him a jaw-dropping strike rate, looks like another smart move. Young, and ambitious, Iheanacho looks like the perfect addition for a side desperately in need of a goalscorer.

Another young prospect they have in their own ranks is Anton Donkor. He has shown his quality in Wolfsburg, and the club look set to recall him. Aston Villa failed to sign him in January, and their loss could be Everton's gain. He could learn a lot playing alongside the mercurial Yannick Bolasie, and the two could create havoc down the right wing.

Add to that list, the potential signing of Southampton right-back Cuco Martina, and you have a defence with quality and depth, and they could really prosper under a rigorous and tight system.

Joel Robles isn't a goalkeeper who would make the Toffees forget about their hero Tim Howard, but talking of heroes, Everton eye an even bigger one in Iker Casillas, and the Spaniard would be more than keen to trade the Primeira Liga for the Premier League. Though they sound the same, we all know which one Casillas would prefer, if given the option.

Youth is the way

Can the likes of Tom Davies really step up?

Also, youth seems to be the key to success for Ronald Koeman, as he has emphasised the importance of young blood in his team. The presence of Ademola Lookman, Dominic Calvert-Lewis, Tom Davies, and Mason Holgate in the squad confirm the manager's vision.

It's indeed a plain looking season for Everton, but it's a season of great importance, and if things so their way, this is the season they would look back at and claim - "This is where we got it right."

