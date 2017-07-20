EPL 2017/18: 5 players poised to have a breakout season

Can these youngsters make a name for them this coming season?

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 12:08 IST

Christensen could be the long term replacement for John Terry

The Premier League season is just weeks away now and the management at every club is busy preparing their battle plan for the rigours that are to come. With the new season also comes the opportunity for players to leave a lasting impression in the memoirs of the league. While some might be keen to continue with their glorious run, few others will be looking forward to proving that they belong in the top flight and regain their credentials.

However, there is one particular segment of players who, while being excited, would be keen to make a mark when afforded an opportunity in the top flight, the youngsters and in this segment, we take a look at five youngsters who could have a breakout year in the season to come.

#1 Andreas Christensen

While Chelsea might not be afraid of splashing the cash to acquire the services of a world class player, their youth system is something that has become a subject of great admiration and curiosity. Over the course of the last decade it has nurtured numerous household names such as Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne and if his performances in Germany were anything to go by, Danish defender Andreas Christensen is set to be a youngster to reckon with.

The young centre-back spent the last two seasons at Borussia Monchengladbach and now returns to the West London despite the Bundesliga club’s intention of signing him on a permanent deal and is expected to play a role in his side’s title defence.

The 21-year-old former Brondby man has been likened to current superstar Mats Hummels and deservedly so. He is very comfortable on the ball has a very tidy set of feet when it comes to keeping possession of the sphere while also ensuring that he contributes with strong defensive actions. He is unafraid to fly into tackles, loves an aerial duel and has shown the capability of leading the defence despite being young.

Chelsea parted ways with their legendary captain John Terry at the end of the last season and we, like many pundits and critics, believe that Christensen could be the long term replacement for the Englishman.