EPL 2017/18: 5 young English players to watch out for

With a budding youth system across the country, let's take a look at a few young Englishmen who could make an impact this coming season.

by Arjun Nandakumar Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jul 2017, 15:24 IST

Gray is a versatile player and can play anywhere across the frontline

The English youth set up's pace of churning out remarkable players is at an all-time high. The success of the youth system has been showcased through the performances of England's U-19, U-20 and U-21 teams.

The U-20 team delivered England its first major international trophy since 1966 when they won the U-20 World Cup, beating Venezuela in the finals. The U-19 team won the Euros by beating Portugal in the finals. Although the U-21 team could not manage to win their tournament, they put on a very promising show, narrowly losing to eventual winner Germany on penalties.

After a very successful international summer with the youth teams, some of these players will be looking to kick on and make a name for themselves at the senior level. This progression has to start when they return to action at the club level.

Club fans will be buzzing to see some of these young players in action for their respective clubs.

Let's take a look at 5 young Englishmen who could make themselves a household name in English football.

#1 Demarai Gray

Gray has been around the Leicester City set up for a couple of years now but has found his opportunities limited to appearances off the bench or starts in cup competitions. He has not been able to force his way into the starting XI on a regular basis.

Whenever he has played, Gray has shown that he has the skill and fight in him to be able to play with the best. His ability to run with the ball at pace is something that will make any defender's life a difficult one. He is a versatile player and can play anywhere across the frontline.

This could be his year to try and break into the starting team because it is looking more and more likely that Riyad Mahrez could be on his way out of Leicester City. Given a strong run in the first team and a chance to play week in-week out in the league, Gray could go on to have a stellar season. He is definitely a player worth keeping an eye on.