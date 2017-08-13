EPL 2017/18: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Manchester City, 5 talking points

Here are the talking points from a interesting match up between Brighton and Manchester City.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 13 Aug 2017, 12:15 IST

Manchester City impressed and overcame a sturdy Brighton side

In Saturday’s evening kick-off, Brighton & Hove Albion made their return to the Premier League by welcoming title favourites Manchester City to the Amex Stadium. Eager to start the season in the right fashion, Manchester City went all guns-blazing with the hope of sending out an emphatic statement. What followed was a fascinating game of cat and mouse as two contrasting styles went head to head.

A cool Sergio Agüero finish broke the deadlock in the 68th minute, as he latched onto a David Silva pass in the box. City doubled their lead 5 minutes later when Lewis Dunk headed the ball into his own net. The game was deemed finished from then on and Pep used the remaining time to give a league debut to big money signing Bernardo Silva.

The win allows Manchester City to set the pace in what’s going to be a marathon title race. For Brighton, the game showed them the harsh realities of the Premier League and what a tall order they’re about to face.

Here are the 5 biggest talking points from the game.

#5 Kyle Walker suits Manchester City

Kyle Walker achieved a rate of 92% pass completion

Kyle Walker seems to be exactly what the doctor ordered. The Englishman provided everything Pep Guardiola demanded of him; width, pace, incision and aggression. The 27-year old translated his attacking prowess from White Hart Lane straight to the City starting XI.

As the right wing-back in a 3-1-4-2, Kyle Walker was granted attacking freedom down the right flank as he regularly found himself in the final third. The Englishman presented himself as an ever-present option for David Silva to help stretch the Brighton back four.