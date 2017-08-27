EPL 2017/18, Chelsea 2-0 Everton: Player Ratings

Chelsea claim their first home win of the season.

Antonio Conte and Chelsea are back on track with back to back wins

Goals from Cesc Fabregas and summer signing Alvaro Morata wrapped up a 2-0 victory for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge over Everton. The defending Premier League champions controlled the game from start to finish and essentially had the points in the bag by half-time after the two Spaniards’ strikes.

Everton improved a little after the break and created a couple of half-chances, but overall they were second best on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s how the players rated in west London.

Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois – 7/10

This was a quiet afternoon for the Belgian shot-stopper, who did not have a single save to make as the Toffees failed to land a shot on target. Courtois commanded his area well, though, and was tidy when called upon to pass the ball out from the back.

Cesar Azpilicueta – 8/10

Azpilicueta is arguably the best defender in the Premier League and he showed why he is so highly-rated here. As well as setting up Morata’s headed goal, the Spaniard kept Everton’s attackers quiet and made 70 passes – more than anyone but Fabregas and Antonio Rudiger.

David Luiz – 7/10

This was another solid showing from Luiz, who returned to the backline after a stint in midfield at Wembley against Tottenham. The Brazilian got the better of Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney and played some good passes from deep.

Antonio Rudiger – 7/10

A slightly surprise selection ahead of Andreas Christensen, Rudiger performed well on the left-hand side of Chelsea’s back three. His mobility allowed him to sweep up in behind, while he was also an integral part of the champions’ build-up.

Victor Moses – 7/10

The Nigerian caused problems with his direct running from right wing-back, although he perhaps should have done better in the final third on a couple of occasions.

Cesc Fabregas – 9/10

???? 314 games

⚽️ 49 goals

????️ 108 assists



If Cesc Fàbregas isn't the best midfielder in the Premier League, who is? pic.twitter.com/X37t2y7MWF — bet365 (@bet365) August 27, 2017

The Spaniard, returning to the side following a one-game suspension, opened the scoring with a poked finish in the 26th minute. He was also the man who set the tempo for the hosts, with his probing passing setting up numerous opportunities for his team-mates.

N’Golo Kante – 8/10

This was an understated but excellent display from the Premier League’s foremost ball-winner, who made five tackles and two interceptions as Chelsea won the midfield battle and controlled the game.

Marcos Alonso – 7/10

A more low-key showing after his brace against Tottenham last time out, Alonso was nevertheless an attacking threat against Everton. The former Fiorentina man was also solid defensively, winning more duels than anyone else on the pitch.

Willian – 8/10

Willian proved to be a constant thorn in the side of Everton’s defence at Stamford Bridge. His speed and trickery made life extremely difficult for Leighton Baines, while he played a total of four key passes throughout the 90 minutes.

Alvaro Morata – 9/10

2 - Alvaro Morata is the first player in Premier League history to both score & assist a goal in each of his first two home games. Handy. pic.twitter.com/tbIJ8tzA5P — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2017

Not only did Morata assist Chelsea’s first and score their second, he worked tirelessly and brought others into play on his first Premier League start at Stamford Bridge. The Spain international will have been delighted to open his account in this comfortable victory.

Pedro Rodriguez – 8/10

Pedro added speed and verve to Chelsea’s frontline, while his movement off the ball was equally impressive. After a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard has become one of the Blues’ most important players.

Substitutes

Tiemoue Bakayoko – 7/10

Bakayoko was lively after coming on in the second half, as Conte sought to secure his midfield and protect a two-goal lead.

Michy Batshuayi – 6/10

A couple of loose touches led to Batshuayi losing possession late on, but his physicality posed problems for Everton’s centre-halves.

Andreas Christensen – N/A

The defender entered the fray in the 89th minute – too late to make an impact.

Everton

Not a day Everton would like to remember

Jordan Pickford – 6/10

The goalkeeper could have done little to stop either of Chelsea’s first-half goals and was generally quick off his line to sweep up in behind the defence. However, his kicking – which is usually excellent – was hit and miss.

Michael Keane – 5/10

Keane looked uncomfortable for most of Sunday’s game, as Chelsea’s forward line dominated the visitors’ backline. He or Williams should have got tighter to Morata for the hosts’ second.

Ashley Williams – 4/10

This was a poor performance from the centre-half, who could have done better for both Chelsea goals. He arguably should have scored a late headed chance, too.

Phil Jagielka – 5/10

Jagielka’s experience is important to Everton, but he does not possess the pace to play as one of the two wider centre-halves in a back three. Defending in wide areas, as he had to do at times here, is not his strong point.

Mason Holgate – 6/10

Holgate was one of Everton’s better defenders on the day, but he was unable to push Marcos Alonso back in the manner he would have hoped.

Idrissa Gueye – 6/10

Idrissa Gueye v Cesc Fabregas - only a yellow ???? pic.twitter.com/EXFPaFUYsy — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) August 27, 2017

Gueye could have been sent off for a poor challenge on Cesc Fabregas early on, but the referee let him off with a yellow card. The dynamic midfielder struggled to exert himself on the game, with Kante outshining him in the centre of the park.

Tom Davies – 4/10

Replaced at half-time by Mo Besic, Davies did not enjoy the best of afternoons. The energetic midfielder was second best in his duels with N’Golo Kante, while he was also guilty of giving possession away too easily at times.

Leighton Baines – 5/10

Again deployed at left wing-back, Baines was pinned back by Willian for much of Sunday’s meeting with the champions. Unable to provide much of an attacking threat down the flank, he also struggled to cope with his direct opponent’s speed and trickery.

Wayne Rooney – 6/10

Rooney presumably headed into this game full of confidence after scoring against both Stoke and Manchester City, but the former England international did not receive the same type of service and was thus kept quiet here.

Sandro Ramirez – 6/10

The Everton frontman showed some nice touches when he dropped deep to link the play, but he did not have the pace to stretch Chelsea’s defence in behind. Overall, it was a quiet afternoon for the former Barcelona man.

Gylfi Sigurdsson – 5/10

Initially deployed as an inside-forward on the left-hand side before moving a little deeper after the interval, Sigurdsson had little impact on proceedings. He took just one shot, an ambitious effort from outside the box, and completed only 21 passes.

Substitutes

Mo Besic – 7/10

Introduced at half-time to sit at the base of midfield, Besic added a little more security to Everton defensively after the interval.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 6/10

A surprise absentee from the starting XI after his excellent display against Manchester City, Calvert-Lewin showed flashes of quality in his 30 minutes on the field.

Aaron Lennon – N/A

The winger was brought on with just over seven minutes left on the clock and did not have time to make an impact.