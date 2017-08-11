EPL 2017/18: Five reasons why Manchester City will win the EPL this year

With so much money being spent in the transfer window, Manchester seem bound to win the league -- and here's why

Kompany is a rock at the back

As the Premier League season draws near, the hype surrounding it is also at its pinnacle. Almost every top team have strengthened themselves with some wonderful signings and we are in for an absolute peach of a season.

Among them, Manchester City have spent the most and have woven a squad that is perhaps the best in their history. The Citizens have some of the best players in the country on their roster that puts them on the pedestal of potential glory.

With such a good squad, it is almost impossible to not win the Premier League title – and here are five reasons why they will the league this season.

#5 A fit Kompany

Defence, they say, wins you titles – and it is true. One would only have to look as far as the World Cups of this millennium for a testimony to that claim. It stands true in club football as well; especially in the marathon that is the league.

It isn’t a coincidence that Spurs’ best run in the Premier League has come when their defence has been led by some of the finest defenders in England – and it isn’t a coincidence that Manchester City won the league titles in the seasons where Vincent Kompany was relatively free of major injuries.

As Pep Guardiola readies his team for his second season in England, Kompany’s fitness comes as a major boost for the Catalan. The Belgian was injured for most of last season, but is back and, according to himself, feels stronger than ever.

And we all know what a fit Kompany is capable of.