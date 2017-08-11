EPL 2017/18: Five reasons why Manchester United will not win the EPL this season

Even after spending around 150 million pounds, Manchester United don't seem like a winning unit...

Mourinho's men might come up short

This is perhaps the most hyped Premier League season of all time. And why not? The transfer window has seen some of the biggest moves take place – and United were among the teams that got some good players themselves.

A lot of United fans might be upset at the title of this article but the truth is that despite the big-money moves, United’s side seems a little off and behind when measuring in terms Premier League conquering ability.

To further elaborate the claim made in the previous paragraph, here are 5 reasons as to why Manchester United won’t win the Premier League this season…

#5 Squad lacks balance

This might be a little controversial to claim, but a deeper look at the United squad reveals the crevices. While the addition of Victor Lindelof adds strength to the defence – and he will come good, be assured – their midfield and attack lacks the necessary power to shoot them to Premier League glory.

Most of the players in the midfield don’t provide them with much tactical variety. The addition of Nemanja Matic helps, but he simply doesn’t represent the kind of player that they needed. The lack of a true talisman from the wings is also a concern for the Red Devils, which is why they wanted Ivan Perisic.

While Henrikh Mkhitaryan can play in that role, he is better off in the centre. They just need one player to fix this problem and someone like Emil Forsberg or Ivan Perisic does the trick. Right now, however, it doesn’t look like any of these players will come with only 20 days left in the market, leaving United with somewhat of a lopsided squad.