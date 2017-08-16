EPL 2017/18: Five things that could be different at Manchester City this season

Manchester City didn't have the best of seasons under Guardiola last campaign and here are 5 things that could change in the 2017/18 season.

by Harish Chandrasekaran Top 5 / Top 10 16 Aug 2017, 17:41 IST

The Manchester City players celebrate scoring a goal against Brighton

Manchester City, managed by Pep Guardiola, are already bookies favourites this season to secure their third Premier League title. There were very huge expectations after the arrival of the much revered Pep Guardiola last season, but they managed to only cling on to a Champions League spot after finishing a disappointing third last season.

They have gone all guns blazing in the transfer market, spending over £200 million on some new, impressive, young incoming signings in their quest for silverware.

The new season has already begun and here are the 5 things which could be different for Manchester City this season in their bid for the league title and the Champions League:

#1 Change in formation

Manchester City started the preseason against their nemesis Manchester United in a 4-3-3 formation which they used for the majority of the last season, losing 2-0 against them. They shifted to 3-5-2 after the game against Manchester United in the preseason friendlies and followed it up with the same formation against Brighton in the opening Premier League fixture.

The defence looked solid with the cool head of Vincent Kompany marshalling the 3-man defence and the newly bought full-backs protecting the flanks apart from contributing to the attack.

Kevin De Bruyne looked to have found more freedom thanks to the solid defence and the screening from Yaya Toure and he looked like having a better understanding with Jesus. We might be able to witness more of Aguero-Jesus paired together up front this season.

With a solid defence and increased freedom for Silva and De Bruyne, teams might find it more difficult to stop them compared to last season. We might be able to witness more of 3-5-2 this season considering its success in the pre-season and in the opening fixture and it might turn out to be too good for the opposition teams to solve.