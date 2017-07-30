EPL 2017/18: How Chelsea could line up this season​

The players that Conte will use in his starting XI next season.

The defending champions

The Premier League season begins in less than a month and the clubs have started to mould their team for the upcoming edition. The managers are tinkering with their squads in order to find the perfect balance for their teams as the season draws closer.

Some managers have already found the perfect formula, while some others are still scratching their heads wondering what to do next – and Antonio Conte is one of them. After losing to Inter in a friendly encounter, the Italian hoped that Chelsea don’t have another “Mourinho season” as a result of failing to acquire his transfer targets.

However, so far, they have signed quite well, completing moves for Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger to increase the strength in depth of the squad.

With that, we can guess how the former Juventus boss will line up his team for this season in a 3-4-3/5-2-3 formation...

Goalkeeper

The Belgian is set to be Chelsea's first choice for a long time to come

There is really nothing new here. Yeah, Willy Caballero has been signed on a free-transfer, but he is obviously not going to be a starter as Thibaut Courtois is going to guard the goal for Chelsea for a long, long time to come.

The Belgian dispatched club legend, Petr Cech, from the starting XI and made that spot his own as he now reigns as the sole guardian between the posts. In his three years at the Stamford Bridge, he has made 108 appearances and won the Premier League Golden Glove last term.

This is the one position that Conte has nothing to think about as Thibaut Courtois would be his first choice even if, God forbid, he was in a wheelchair. The former Atletico Madrid shotstopper is among the top 5 goalkeepers in the world and is set to be Chelsea’s goalkeeper for at least another 5 years.