EPL 2017/18: How West Ham United could line up this season

The Hammers made some smart business and will be hoping to improve on last season's 11th place.

by Ricardo Gonçalves Preview 07 Aug 2017, 14:21 IST

Despite finishing 11th last season, the future looks bright for the Hammers

On the back of a very disappointing season that saw West Ham United finish 11th in the league, fail to get to the group stages of the Europa League, falling to Romanian side Astra Giurgiu for the second year in a row and going out in the last 64 round of the FA Cup, the fans will be hoping for a top half finish in the coming season, or maybe even repeat the 7th place finish of 2015/16.

Slaven Bilic's job was in jeopardy a few times last season, and if he doesn't improve on last year's performances, this could be his last season at the Olympic Stadium. But with the fans behind him and a decent looking squad, West Ham's Premier League rivals should be way more worried than the Croatian manager.

In this article we'll show you how the London club will line up this season, with a squad that has proven Premier League players such as Fonte, Cresswell, Ayew, Feghouli, and Carroll. None of the players mentioned above have a place in the starting line up you'll see next. Depth is definitely one of West Ham's strengths.

Goalkeeper

England's number one will be playing for West Ham this season

Joe Hart is on the back of weird season that saw him going from club captain at Manchester City to Torino loanee, all because Pep Guardiola deemed him "not good enough with his feet" and instead brought in Claudio Bravo.

This season, the English goalkeeper returns to his country to play for West Ham United on loan. He'll be looking to make instant impact, otherwise Adrián won't take long in claiming the no.1 goalkeeping slot.