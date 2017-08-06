Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5 bargain forwards this season

Try roping in these players to save some bucks and invest elsewhere.

by Harsh Biyani Top 5 / Top 10 06 Aug 2017, 18:09 IST

The player will now be playing in the forward position

The Premier League is almost here. With less than a week for it to start, I am sure most of us have made our Fantasy Premier League team.

We have a tendency of spending heavily on the forwards and then end up having a very average squad overall.

Let's look at some bargain forwards who can help free up some cash that can be spent in the other departments.

#5 Roberto Firmino - £8.5m

With Roberto Firmino set to play as a forward this season, he would no longer be in competition with Philippe Coutinho. This could be a welcome sign for the FPL managers.

The Liverpool player scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists last season. Priced at just £8.5m, the player had 45 shots on target, more than other Liverpool player. Only Harry Kane (58), Romelu Lukaku (53) and Sergio Aguero (51) managed more.

Also, no other striker attempted more assists (79) than the Brazilian last season.