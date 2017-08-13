EPL 2017/18, Newcastle 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking Points

Five talking points from Tottenham's opening-weekend win at Newcastle.

@@GregLeaFootball by Greg Lea Top 5 / Top 10 13 Aug 2017, 21:24 IST

Tottenham Hotspur got their 2017/18 campaign off to a perfect start, beating newly promoted Newcastle United 2-0 at St James Park on Sunday.

Goals from Dele Alli and Ben Davies were enough for Spurs to pick up all three points away from home, as Rafa Benitez's side were hamstrung by Jonjo Shelvey's red card and two first-half injuries.

Below are five talking points from the game.

#1 Eriksen’s creativity proves decisive

Until Shelvey was sent off for a mindless stamp on Alli in the 48th minute, Newcastle more than held their own. Tottenham enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but struggled to penetrate their opponents’ defensive shape, which has at times been an issue for Spurs when playing away from home in the last couple of seasons.

Not for the first time, Eriksen was the man who unlocked the door. After a first half in which he had been the visitors’ most threatening attacker, drifting infield from the left flank to take up dangerous positions between the lines, the Dane delivered a sumptuous cross to allow Alli to open the scoring just after the hour-mark. His second assist was a little more fortunate, but Eriksen also created chances for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in a terrific second-half showing.