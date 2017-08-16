EPL 2017/18: The five best debuts of the opening gameweek

Some of the best debuts in the Premier League this past weekend.

by Harsh Biyani Top 5 / Top 10 16 Aug 2017, 19:38 IST

Hegazi scored the only goal to give the Baggies a win over Bournemouth

The Premier League started off with a bang this season. As many as 31 goals were scored in the opening weekend of the league. And going by the script, there was no shortage of drama as well - Huddersfield won their first ever match in top-flight, Chelsea lost and finished the game with nine men while Arsenal made an amazing comeback to win a seven-goal thriller. It was all there.

Debuts are never easy for any player, especially in the demanding Premier League. Change in tactics, new teammates, new surroundings; everything is new. While some players take to the new surrounding like a duck to water, others take the time to settle in.

As is the norm, there were quite a few players who made their debuts this weekend. Here are five of the best.

#5 Ahmed Hegazi

Ahmed Hegazi had a great start to his Premier League career. He scored the only goal to give West Brom a win over Bournemouth and also made 10 clearances at the back.

Hegazi, a central-defender, on loan from Al-Ahly, helped West Brom bag 3 points for the first time since the start of March. The Egyptian caused havoc at set pieces and Tony Pulis would be pleased with that.

Hegazi headed in his goal from a set piece before almost scoring in another. He was close to scoring a second but shot the ball over the bar. The ball landed in front of him unexpectedly and in a hurry to score a brace, he missed the post.

Club manager, Pulis said, "He made a great start. I watched a couple of games in the African Cup of Nations and was impressed by Egypt, so we followed it up and took a chance."

Hegazi will be pleased with his debut and would be hoping for such performances in the future.