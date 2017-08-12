EPL 2017/18: Top 5 Golden Boot contenders

Here are the top 5 marksmen who can win the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 11:41 IST

Harry Kane won the Golden Boot with 29 goals last season

The 26th Premier League season is here with teams carrying new expectations and renewed hope. Like every year, there will be those players tasked to score as many goals as possible to aid their team's fortunes.

Now, every main goalscorer might not deliver but there will be a few whose goalscoring exploits will see their team contest for trophies at the business end of the season. The ones who deliver will naturally be in contention for winning the end-of-season awards. The Golden Boot, awarded to the player who scores the highest number of goals, is the dearest for goalscorers everywhere.

Tottenham's Harry Kane won the award last year with good competition from Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Everton's Romelu Lukaku. A lot has happened between May and now while one can expect a few more twists before next May arrives.

Thus, a number of players can be considered contenders for winning the award but only a select few can be considered as the real deal. Let's take a look at the top 5 players who have a great chance of winning the illustrious award.

#1 Harry Kane, Tottenham

Harry Kane will take some beating to be dethroned of the Golden Boot

The list starts off with the most obvious one - Harry Kane. The 24-year old is the holder of the award since the past two seasons and is one of the most consistent strikers in the league.

Ever since he came on to the big stage in the 2014/15 season, Kane has progressively improved his returns with 21, 25 and 29 goals respectively. Thus, he has grown from a one-season wonder to a top marksman under three years.

Kane has a brilliant support cast at Spurs with partner-in-crime Dele Alli and creator Christian Eriksen along with Mauricio Pochettino's quality squad. Further, Kane has age on his side, is well-settled in the team and is now experienced in the league as well.

Hence, he can be considered to be the top contender for winning the award yet again and unless injuries intervene, one would not put it past him to complete a hat-trick of Golden Boots.