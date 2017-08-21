EPL 2017/18, Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea: Player Ratings

Marcos Alonso scored both goals for Chelsea last night

by Arjun Balain Player ratings 21 Aug 2017, 08:22 IST

Marcos Alonso scored both of Chelsea's goals last night in their win against the Spurs

Chelsea are off and running for the season after their latest 1-2 victory in the London Derby away to Tottenham Hotspurs. Despite the fact that the Blues were missing key players such as Hazard, Cahill and Fabregas, they managed to overcome their bitter rivals.

Marcos Alonso drew first blood at Wembley 24 minutes into the game after finding the corner of the net from a stunning free kick. Spurs continued to dominate possession and had more attempts on target, finally seeing their efforts materialise after an own goal from the substitute Batshuayi. Their celebrations were short lived however, after Marcos Alonso scored his second of the night 5 minutes later, squeezing the past ball Hugo Lloris.

Here are the player ratings.

Tottenham Hotspur

Hugo Lloris - 5/10

Although the Frenchman couldn't do much about Alonso's free kick, he should definitely have kept out Chelsea's second goal. He didn't have too much work to do for the game as Chelsea were pressed into their own half.

Ben Davies - 5/10

The left back surged up the field on several occasions, but didn't create many crosses for Harry Kane to latch on to. Solid performance otherwise.

Eric Dier - 6/10

The centerback had a decent performance and made strong challenges. He was helpless against both of Marcos Alonso's goals.

Toby Alderweireld - 6/10

The Belgian put on a good display at Wembley today and kept Morata away from goal for the majority of the game. He did well to put a stop to a number of Chelsea counterattacks.

Jan Vertonghen - 5/10

The Spurs' centerback saw yellow after a rash challenge in the second half. Had a good performance otherwise and was unlucky to concede the second goal.

Kieran Trippier - 5/10

The Englishman had an average performance and gave away the ball carelessly a few times. Although, he did show commendable work rate.

Victor Wanyama - 4/10

The former Southampton put on a disappointing display and had a difficult time retaining possession throughout the course of the match. He should have been substitued and perhaps Spurs would have seen some more creativity on the pitch.

Moussa Dembele - 7/10

The Belgian was arguably the best Tottenham player on the field today. He saw his 30 yard effort go just over the bar after a fingertip save from Courtois and always looked threatening.

Christian Eriksen - 5/10

The Dane provided the cross which lead to Batshuayi's own goal, and made a few key passes but didn't look particularly menacing. Somewhat average perfomance.

Dele Alli - 6/10

The talented mifielder was one of the best players on the pitch today and demonstrated his pace and skills. He won the free kick which lead to Spurs' equaliser.

Harry Kane - 6/10

The Golden Boot winner looked as though he'd score every time he was in the box and was very unlucky to be denied by the post in the second half. He was one of the more lively players on the pitch for Spurs.

Substitutes

Heung-min Son - 5/10

The Korean attempted to make things happen and made some good passes but was ultimately unable to help his team.

Moussa Sissoko - 5/10

The Frenchman was unable to make an impact on the game and gave away a few fouls.

Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

The Belgian had a solid performance and made a few key saves. He was lucky to see Harry Kane's shot hit the post.

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

The defender looked a bit shaky in the opening 45 minutes, but was consistent otherwise and protected Chelsea's net well.

Antonio Rüdiger - 6/10

The German international made a couple silly challenges but was otherwise solid and a key member of Chelsea's victory.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

The Spaniard put on a typical Azpilicueta performance - he rarely gave the ball away and his work rate was very high. Looked quite dangerous moving forward as well.

Viktor Moses - 6/10

The Nigerian midfielder had a decent game - he looked sharp and confident going up the pitch but carelessly lost possession several times. Looked solid defensively.

Tiemoue Bakayoko - 5/10

The French midfielder had an average game and was unable to provide any clinical passes or make an impact on the game.

David Luiz - 6/10

He looked strong defensively and won the free kick which Marcos Alonso converted. The Brazilian's tackles were accurate although he did give away a few fouls.

N'golo Kante - 7/10

The midfielder was one of the better players on the pitch and provided a burst of pace for Chelsea going up.

Marcos Alonso - 8/10 - Man of the Match

The Real Madrid reject had a fantastic game. Not only was he sharp defensively, making tackles and clearing the ball away, he scored a stunning free kick 20 minutes into game and subsequently the winner with just minutes remaining.

Willian - 7/10

The Brazilian looked dangerous on the ball, cutting in between Tottenham players on several occassions but looked frustrated after Chelsea gave away possession recklessly.

Alvaro Morata - 5/10

The striker could've opened the scoring 4 minutes into the game but missed a glaring opportunity after seeing his header going wide. Disappointing performance.

Substitutes

Batshuayi - 4/10

The striker had a performance to forget after being substited for Morata and scored an own goal after seeing Eriksen's free kick deflected in.

Pedro - 5/10

The Spaniard replaced Willian and allowed Chelsea to see out the game.