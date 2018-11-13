×
EPL 2018/19: 5 things that have caught us by surprise

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Feature
419   //    13 Nov 2018, 06:53 IST

Premier League's 2018/19 season has been really interesting so far
Premier League's 2018/19 season has been really interesting so far

We are 12 games into the 2018/19 season of the Premier League, but have our cup runneth over with a multitude of talking points already. And why not, the league, after all, witnessed an expenditure in the excess of $1.2 billion in the summer transfer window that bought a whole host of new talents to the English shores.

Yet, the reading at the top of the table is hardly surprising as defending champions Manchester City continue to rule the roost. Jose Mourinho's third season syndrome that threatened to set in early on, seems to have subsided now while Unai Emery is running a taut ship at Arsenal after been given a baptism of fire by the Cityzens and Chelsea.

Sergio Aguero has reignited his quest for the Premier League Golden Boot with an amazing run of form, though some unusual names and new arrivals are making a swift impression.

Quickly, let's delve through the five surprises we've seen so far in the EPL:

#1 Not one, not two, but three teams still unbeaten

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool locked in a 3-horse race
Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool locked in a 3-horse race

Premier League is often touted to be the most challenging league in Europe. But the fact that three different sides are unbeaten even after 12 rounds of games might suggest a widening of the gulf between the mightier sides and the also-rans.

No matter which way you slice it, City, Chelsea and Liverpool are off to a flyer this season.

The Blues have taken no time to acclimatize to the much-vaunted 'Sarriball', whereas the Merseysiders, who were credited for some smart businesses in the transfer market, are now reaping the rewards with their best ever start to a domestic campaign.

The Skyblues, who clinched the league at a canter last time, have expectedly started in the same vein and continue to make merry at the pole position with 10 victories from 12 games.

This is also a first for England's top flight where three sides are without a defeat for so long, surpassing the previous record of nine games set in 1979 and 1991. And history has it, the eventual champion on both occasions were one of those teams.

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Football aficionado. Writing enthusiast. Aspiring journalist.
