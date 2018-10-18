EPL 2018/19- Chelsea vs United: 4 factors which can decide the outcome

James Alonge FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 959 // 18 Oct 2018, 18:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

United travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in an early lunchtime kick-off on Saturday. The Red Devils have had a stop-start season so far. In patches this season, they have looked like a team that will go on and challenge for the Premier League title, while in others they have looked terribly disappointing.

United have especially been overpowered when they have taken on London teams such as West Ham and Tottenham this season, losing 3-1 and 3-0 at the London stadium and Old Trafford respectively. Chelsea is another team based in London, so it has another defeat for Jose Mourinho written all over this game, according to bookmakers.

On the other hand, Chelsea is a club that is riding high and still one of the three teams yet to taste defeat this season in the EPL alongside table-toppers Manchester City and Liverpool. The "Sarri- ball" effect has indeed revolutionized the Chelsea team. They are playing some very good football at the moment with the player of the season so far, Eden Hazard pulling the strings for the Blues.

There are quite a number of things that could be crucial if either of the teams hope to get a positive result on Saturday.

#1 Juan Mata must start the game

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

More often than not, the Spaniard has endured some frustrating time on the bench. Jose Mourinho's preference of the trio of Matic, Pogba and Lingard or sometimes Fellaini seems to be mind-boggling at times.

The Portuguese's knack for being defensive minded when picking out his teams has come under intense scrutiny from fans.

The Spaniard is virtually United's most creative midfielder, maybe next to Paul Pogba. With him and Pogba in the middle and Matic sitting in front of the defense line, United can hope to be more creative in the final third.

As shown in the game against Newcastle, the Spaniard sparked the team's comeback and should start ahead of Lingard or McTominay.

United are going to be heading to Stamford Bridge, looking to defensively compact as ever especially with Jose Mourinho who is adept at setting his team up to be compact.

1 / 4 NEXT