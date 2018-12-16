EPL 2018-19: 5 Talking Points - Manchester City 3-1 Everton

Sreeram Krishnaswamy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 98 // 16 Dec 2018, 02:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Raheem Sterling scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute. Manchester City eased to a 3-1 win over the Toffees.

Manchester City hosted Everton in the Premier League's Matchday 17 after they had suffered a defeat at Chelsea in their previous game. The Cityzens lost their top spot in the league table to Liverpool but came into the game with a chance to reclaim it, at least until Liverpool faced off against Manchester United.

Everton came to the Etihad Stadium, winless in their previous three league games. They conceded in injury time against Liverpool and were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle. Lucas Digne saved a point for the Toffees with his injury time freekick against Watford. Both teams came to the pitch to a light drizzle but an awfully cold atmosphere.

For the Cityzens, both Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were available for selection after their injury lay-offs. Raheem Sterling started from the bench. The Toffees left Theo Walcott on the bench and started with young Dominic Calvert-Lewin as their striker. Bernard, Richarlison, Andre Gomes and Sigurdsson supported the youngster in the midfield.

Everton frustrated the Cityzens with their adamant defence giving no way through for the forwards. But a defensive lapse was all it took for Manchester City to get their first goal. Sane found Gabriel Jesus with a through ball who struck past Pickford. In the second half, Manchester City came in with more attacking prowess and doubled their lead through Jesus' header. Calvert-Lewin pulled one back for Marco Silva's men but it was cancelled out quickly by Sterling's first touch in the game.

Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Yerry Mina hands momentum to the Cityzens after all the hard work by the Toffees

Yerry Mina's double-minded clearance which gifted the Cityzens the first goal.

It is easier said than done to contain the Manchester City players when they have the intention to attack. The Toffees though were looking very good though. They held their defensive lines and when they had the chance they asked questions of City's defense.

But the problem for Everton came when they tried to build from the back. City's press was pressurizing the Toffees to hit the shot long rather than keep possession. Yerry Mina, under pressure from Mahrez, lobbed the ball in the air, neither meant to keep possession nor to clear the danger. The half-hearted clearance was picked up by Sane and neatly threaded to Jesus who did the rest.

While City was looking to find a way through by some means and was coming out unsuccessful, Mina gifted them the opportunity to calm their nerves and frustrations. It should be considered a huge momentum shift which killed Everton's morality for the rest of the first half.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement