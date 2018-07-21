EPL 2018-19: Rating how the top 6 teams have fared in the transfer window so far

The World Cup has ended, and the domestic campaign is now back on the agenda.

The Premier League season of 18/19 will again be dominated by the big six, namely Man City, United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea.

There is a chance that another club could "pull a Leicester". But the odds are in favour of the six richest, and possibly biggest overall, in the Premier League and England.

The first games of the season are on 11th August 2018, and at this point it's only a few weeks away. Clubs are in contact with players, other clubs, and agents, to get the most and best possible players in.

These clubs, along with the best in Europe, are competing for much top talent. And getting the best players is a necessity in winning the League, Champions League, Europa League, or other top trophies. The transfer window ends a few days before the start of the season. However, which top six PL team is doing the best?

Which clubs would take the best advantage of the World Cup, in scouting and recruiting players? Will some clubs lose top talent, due to World Cup wins or defeats?

We shall see, based albeit on incomplete details as the window hasn't ended yet.

In this slideshow, I will assess each club on a variety of factors:

Suitability

Rectification of areas/problem positions

Awe factor

World class status

Activity relative to other clubs

The utilisation of resources at hand

Some clubs may not sign many players, but possibly don't need to. Or they have restrictions in place. Signing players alone cannot be a boon, without acknowledging the environmental factors a club surrounds and involves.

Signing world class players is an evident plus, as it signifies intent to compete. It also energises the fans, and naturally enhances commercial revenues, ticket, and shirt sales.

But signing big is not a guarantee of anything. We've seen numerous top signings that haven't materialised over the years. Sanchez isn't performing yet at Man United, whilst Fernando Torres is a prime instance of a big name flop.

In more recent seasons, Lukaku has succeeded, as has Ederson and Fernadinho. Morata, however, didn't, and neither did Bakayoko.

We've seen players like Shaquiri, Keita, Allison, Torreira, Fred, Jorginho, and others join thus far, so we'll see who else can come in.

No team can "win" the top six transfer window, as it's naturally not a trophy. But then it's pretty much given that all teams need to see what they can do to compete, and acquire the best players they can.

So let's see who is doing the best, or not...

Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez finally left Leicester City, to join Manchester City

The record-breaking champions have signed Mahrez from Leicester City, which naturally offers more firepower to Guardiola's outfit.

However, they don't need much else, given the size of their squad and the balance they've achieved. Having a settled team can be a mixed blessing since there are few areas of improvement. This naturally was a major part of why they won the league with such ease.

In 16/17, their defence was a worry, but the signing of Ederson and Walker stopped this being an issue in their title-win. There is talk they are monitoring Thiago Silva, but we'll see how this materialises.

And whilst David Silva is entering his thirties, Delph, de Bruyne, Fernandinho, etc. are all still relatively young and have much more to offer. This also includes attacking options, with Sane and Sterling offering threats alongside the recent addition of Mahrez.

Maybe a long-term replacement for Aguero is needed since he's 30 now. However, he still can offer much, and City surely are favourites to win the league and thus retain their title. Whether they can do it at the same rate as before, who knows? However, they are in prime position to win the league again.

Rating: 6/10

Mahrez brings more firepower, and they can progress further with him.

