Premier League 2018: 3 most impressive teams from gameweek 1

fanimah55 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 202 // 14 Aug 2018, 13:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The English Premier League is underway, and we have already been treated with amazing performances on the pitch. Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are off to flying starts. We have seen really stunning goals that only leave us wanting for more. While some teams have performed as expected, others have had a hard time finding their rhythm. Here, we take a look at the 3 most impressive teams of the league after the first week matches.

#3 Bournemouth

Bournemouth takes the third position as the third most impressive team after week 1 of the Premier League. Bournemouth met with Cardiff City for the first time in the Premier League last Saturday, and as far as the Premier League went, there was no history between the two sides.

However, from the blow of the whistle, Bournemouth showed that they really meant business. They dominated every minute of the game, something best represented by their 58.5 per cent possession after the match. They pressed very high on the pitch and gave their opponents little time to initiate attacks. They made fewer passing mistakes and made an average passing percentage of 79.1 per cent. In the air, they won every loose ball and won 32 aerial balls overall. Their ability to press their opponents high up on the pitch paid off as they scored two goals to secure their first home win in this year's league.

#2 Manchester City

Before Sunday's match, Manchester City had played 83 times with Arsenal at their home in the Premier League, but their record was a bad one: they had lost 50 times and won only on 12 occasions. However, Manchester City's impressive performance was enough to overcome the bad record at Arsenal's home grounds.

With the exception of few moments at the start of the match, Manchester City dominated the game with carefully crafted passes. They averaged a possession of 54.4 per cent after the match, a confirmation of their dominance throughout the match. They played with strong confidence and always seemed at every point in time that they were the likeliest team to score and win the match. Overall they played a total of 17 shots on target and managed 2 goals, courtesy Raheem Sterling and Bernado Silva.

Defensively, they remained resolute, conceding fewer shots than their opponent and providing a total of 12 interceptions. Their impressive dominance also continued in the air where they won 8 aerial balls. Overall, they proved superior to their opponents who had no antidote to their strength.

#1 Liverpool

Liverpool has been the most impressive team after the week 1 round of matches. Liverpool was always favourite to win against West Ham going into Sunday's match. Liverpool had played 56 times against West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League and had won 39 times and only lost on 3 occasions, so they were always likely to win.

However, the most surprising thing after Sunday's match was the manner and margin by which they won. 4 goals to 0 against West Ham in the opening match is really surprising, but in this case, it is a testament to the strong dominance of Liverpool in the match.

From the beginning of the match to the end, Liverpool showed that they were the stronger side. They dominated every department of the game, from defence to midfield to attack, Liverpool controlled the match and it came as no surprise when they won. They played a total of 18 shots and maintained a pass percentage of 79.2. They played an impressive game, and they were just above every other team in the week 1 of the Premier League.