EPL 2019-20: Top 5 young players who endured relegation

With the longest ever EPL season coming to an end, Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich City ended their stay in the English top flight. Incidentally, all three teams were promoted to the EPL from the Championship together in 2015.

A return to the second division does not mean that all is over for all the players in these three teams. Some of them proved their mettle in the EPL and look likely yo be snapped up by some of the bigger teams in the competition.

On that note, here are the top five young players from the three relegated EPL clubs in 2019-20 who impressed the most.

Top five young players from relegated teams in the 2019-20 EPL:

#1: Max Aarons (Norwich City)

Max Aarons in action.

Norwich City endured a miserable 2019-20 EPL season, conceding a league high 75 goals to take the last place in the latest edition of the English top flight.

Despite such an underwhelming performance in defence, the two Norwich City full-backs Jamal Lewis and Max Aarons made their mark and are now two of the most sought after players in the team.

Aarons, who came up through the youth ranks at the club, won the EFL Championship with Norwich City last year. Blessed with offensive intelligence and athleticism, Aarons has been an integral player in manager Daniel Farke's team. The full-back was a reliable presence in the Norwich back-4 in the recently concluded domestic season, making 36 EPL starts.

He is a good reader of the game and seems to enjoy battles with wingers. Aarons makess use of his upper-body strength to outmanouevre opposition players to reclaim possession. Aged only 20, Aarons has proven himself to be a very capable defender.

Aarons is a modern-day full-back who is adept in attack as well. The youngster looks comfortable with the ball at his feet and regularly contributes in turning defence into attack. He does so by either carrying the ball forward or waiting to receive a pass in the final third to create chances.

The full-back is also efficient in making overlapping runs. On many instances in the 2019-20 EPL, Aarons moved to the outside of the impressive Emiliano Buendia who prefers to drift inside rather than hugging the touchline. However, Aarons' final ball is still a work in progress and is identified as one weak spot in his game.

Aarons is far from a finished product. But he was good enough in the latest season of the EPL to attract the attentions of big clubs like Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.

#2: Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth)

Aaron Ramsdale was arguably the best player in a depleted Bournemouth squad in the 2019-20 EPL.

In a dismal season where Bournemouth ended their 5-year stay in the EPL, there were a few positives. One of them is Aaron Ramsdale who enjoyed a breakthrough season at the club.

Ramsdale arrived at Bournemouth in 2017 from Sheffield United but was sent on back to back loan spells to Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon respectively in the two seasons. Before the start of the 2019-20 EPL season, Ramsdale looked set to depart for a third loan spell.

However, manager Eddie Howe had other plans in mind for the young goalkeeper. Having lost faith in Asmir Begovic, Howe did not seem too keen to turn to the 39-year-old Artur Boruc.

Instead, the Bournemouth manager elevated Ramsdale to the number one role, an opportunity the 21-year-old custodian grabbed with both hands. He started in 37 (out of 38) EPL games for the Cherries, making 129 saves during the season, which was the third highest in the season behind only Martin Dubravka and Tim Krul.

Despite being a part of the third-worst EPL defence, the young goalkeeper put up some stunning displays to earn praise from experts who hailed him as the best player at Bournemouth this season.

In what has been a bright start to his career, Ramsdale impressed with some stunning performances. Several teams are looking to sign the reliable shot-stopper as it looks likely that Ramsdale could feature in the EPL next season.

