EPL 2019-20: 10 players who are leaving their clubs at the end of the season

The longest ever EPL (English Premier League) season finally came to an end, as Liverpool became the newest club to win the competition.

At the end of every season, clubs look to make changes in their squads in order to reduce the average age, increase squad depth, or simply improve the quality in their roster.

The EPL environment can be described as an ever-changing one. On that note, let's take a look at ten players who will be leaving their clubs at the end of the 2019-20 EPL season.

Ten players who will be leaving their clubs at the end of the 2019-20 EPL season:

#10: Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United)

Manchester City v West Ham United - EPL

Pablo Zabaleta joined West Ham from Manchester City in 2017. He had signed as a free agent and agreed to a two-year contract.

Zabaleta spent the better part of his career at Manchester City as a right-back, while also occasionally filling in at left-back and midfield. He has been a part of two EPL-winning campaigns for Manchester City and has sealed his status as a club legend.

After arriving at West Ham, Zabaleta has been plying his trade at right-back for his new side and looked very good initially. He was reunited with his former City boss Manuel Pellegrini in 2018. In January 2020, he scored his first goal for West Ham in a 2-0 win over Gillingham in the FA Cup third Round.

However, at 35, Zabaleta has looked out of place at West Ham during the 2019-20 EPL season. He has lacked pace, and his attacking output has dipped considerably.

West Ham already have Ryan Fredericks and promising young gun Ben Johnson filling in at right-back. In June 2020, West Ham confirmed Zabaleta's departure at the end of the month.

The hardworking Argentinian defender has made 80 appearances for the Hammers in three EPL seasons, with his final appearance coming in a 2-0 defeat to his old side Manchester City.

#9: Dejan Lovren (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - EPL

Liverpool have announced that Dejan Lovren will join Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg on a 3-year contract in a deal €12 million.

The centre-back joined the Merseyside club from Southampton in 2014 and went onto make 185 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

The 31-year-old World Cup finalist's Liverpool career has been replete with highs and lows.

Despite receiving some flak during his time with the Reds for the occasional mistake, Lovren has been a constant in the Merseyside team over the years. The Croatian defender won the EPL title with Liverpool in 2019-20, but has featured in only 10 games this season.

Lovren fell behind in the Liverpool pecking order after the arrival of Virgil Van Dijk in 2018 and the emergence of Joe Gomez this season.

Understandably, after six years at Anfield and a Champions League and a pole position in the EPL, Lovren feels that it is the right time to leave Liverpool on a high note.

Dejan Lovren has been an important part of Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp both on and off the field. The defender is highly regarded by the Liverpool boss who eulogised Lovren and praised him for his service to Liverpool.

We can confirm @Dejan06Lovren has joined @fczenit_en on a permanent transfer.



Everyone at the Reds would like to thank Dejan for his brilliant contribution over the years and wish him all the very best in his new challenge ❤️ — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 27, 2020

#8: Pedro (Chelsea)

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard confirmed that Pedro played his last match for the club on the final day of the 2019-20 EPL season against Wolves.

Pedro, who has enjoyed five glorious years at Stamford Bridge, was robbed of a much-deserved send-off from fans due to the current COVID-19 situation. However, he was serenaded in the changing room by his teammates for his incredible service to the club.

Pedro joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2015 on a four-year contract and has been a key player for the Blues right from his first season. He has made 205 appearances over five seasons at Chelsea.

The Spaniard won the 2016-17 EPL title under manager Antonio Conte. In that title-winning season, Conte used the 3-4-3 system where Pedro was predominantly deployed on the right side of a front-three.

Pedro, who has played mostly as an inside forward, was reliable for the Blues. The winger played a crucial role in the club's 2018-19 Europa League triumph, scoring key goals in the knockout stages that included the second goal in the final against Arsenal.

The Spanish winger, before joining Chelsea, had been a part of an all-conquering Barcelona team that boasted the likes of Lionel Messi. He has also won the FIFA World Cup and the European Championship with Spain in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

Pedro has had a trophy-laden career with both club and country. He has been an integral part of both Chelsea and his former club Barcelona over the years. However, with manager Frank Lampard backing youth and entrusting them with more responsibilities this season, chances have been hard to come by for the player at Chelsea.

Pedro has agreed to join Italian side AS Roma as a free agent next season.

Pedro will join AS Roma as a free agent at the end of the season. Total agreement reached - he’s gonna leave Chelsea. Here we go! 🤝🇪🇸 #Roma #CFC #Chelsea #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2020