EPL: 3 Chelsea stars who might move to La Liga this summer

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.76K   //    15 Jul 2018, 21:36 IST

Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard is a strong contender to replace Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Premier League club Chelsea appointed former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri to replace Antonio Conte, who guided them to their fifth Premier league title in the 2016-17 season. The sacking of the Italian was not a surprise as the Londoners were unhappy over his failure during the Transfer windows last season.

Chelsea, who were tipped to sign Romelu Lukaku last season failed in their attempt to secure the Belgian signature. They signed the Spanish striker, Alvaro Morata after their failed attempts to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.


Chelsea failed to defend their title last season, finishing fifth with 70 points. With Sarri's arrival, future of some the star players looks bleak. Let us now look at three players who might leave Chelsea this summer.

#3) N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante
N'Golo Kante

The central defensive midfielder was an integral part of Leicester City's dream run in the 2015-16 English Premier League, when they surprised the whole footballing fraternity with an astonishing title win. His exploits with the Foxes grabbed many eye-balls and in the following season Chelsea acquired the services of Frenchman for a reported fee of £32 million.

He was given the number 7 shirt which was earlier with Ramires. He appeared in 35 league matches for Chelsea in the 2016-17 season, scoring one goal and providing an assist. The 2016-17 PFA Players' Player of the Year award winner made 127 tackles and possessed a 65% tackle success.

His role at the heart of the Chelsea midfield was one of the main reasons for Chelsea's title win and was the Premier League Player of the season (2016-17). Kante made 34 league appearances for the Blues last season, in which he found the back of the net once and possessed a pass success of 89.3%. Chelsea sacked Antonio Conte this week only to be replaced by his compatriot, Maurizio Sarri who made midfielder Jorginho his first Chelsea signing. This might not augur well for the Frenchman who is rumored to join Barcelona.

If reports from the Sky Sports are to be believed, Kante might head to the Catalan giants FC Barcelona in a swap deal involving the Portuguese star, Andre Gomes who might arrive at the Stamford Bridge. Kante is currently with the French National Team competing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. France's incredible run might just help Kante land a lucrative contract for the La Liga club. If it goes ahead, then it might be one of the 'signings of this summer'.

