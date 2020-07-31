EPL: 5 players who could secure big-money moves this summer

The 2019/20 EPL (English Premier League) season was unlike any other primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was still as entertaining as any other. Liverpool won their first Premier League title after a 30-year wait, but with the 3-month mid-season break, teams and players don't have time to sit back and relax as they usually would.

With the 2020/21 EPL season set to start on 12th September, which is only 44 days away, players and teams will have to get back to work right away. That means it's just a short break for the players to catch their breath and then it's back to the drawing board and back to training because things are only going to get more difficult next season.

As is the case in every EPL season, player transfers are of paramount importance to all clubs. Buying players to strengthen their roster will be a key priority for every team. But given the financial strain the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, many EPL clubs might be forced to sell a few players, in some cases may be their best player, to raise funds to bolster their squads.

On that note, here is a look at five players in the EPL who could secure a big money move this summer.

Five EPL players likely to make a big money move in the summer:

Wilfried Zaha has been Crystal Palace's star performer for the last few years.

Great things were expected from Wilfried Zaha when he moved to Manchester United in 2013, but things never really worked out for him and the winger ended up at Crystal Palace.

It has been six long years since then, and Zaha has turned 27 now after failing to secure a move to Arsenal last summer. He has made it clear that he wants to leave the London-based club this summer.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirmed the same after the last EPL game of the season as it appears to be the logical next step in Zaha's career.

Since moving back to Palace, Zaha has been their star performer every season. His raw pace, dribbling prowess and ability to draw defenders makes him a constant threat to opposition teams in the EPL. In this period, Zaha has contributed 39 goals and 42 assists, and at 27, things are not likely to get better for him at Crystal Palace.

Zaha is at the peak of his career. If he wants to move on to bigger and better clubs and more importantly win trophies, he needs to leave Palace. Given his talent, there will be a plethora of teams willing to pay big money for him.

Raul Jimenez has proved himself in the two seasons he has been in the EPL.

Raul Jimenez has been an excellent signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers since they returned to the EPL; the Mexican has been worth every penny of the club-record £30 million Wolves spent on him.

In his first season at the club, Jimenez scored 17 goals and went way beyond that mark this season with 26 goals so far to attract the interest of several top clubs. Overall, the Mexican striker has scored 43 goals and assisted 18 in 97 appearances. He could very well go on to achieve bigger and better things should a bigger EPL team come for him.

Wolves are going to demand a huge transfer fee for Jimenez, no doubt, Recent reports seem to suggest that Wolves have agreed a £27million deal to sign Sporting de Braga striker Paulinho; in that case, Jimenez could very well be on his way out.

The striker is 29 and has may be just a few more years at the top. If he wants to win some trophies, he needs to make a move this summer.