EPL champions Liverpool warned that Thiago 'isn't the best fit' for them

EPL champions Liverpool have been mooted the likeliest destination for Bayern Munich's Thiago.

Former Spanish defender Jose Enrique believes that this might not necessarily be the most ideal move for the EPL side.

Thiago could be set to join Liverpool

Former EPL defender Jose Enrique has weighed in with his opinion on the transfer rumours suggesting that Thiago Alcantara could move to Liverpool. Enrique, who spent five years at Anfield, believes that his compatriot is an 'unbelievable' player. That being said, he expressed his reservations on a potential move, saying he might not necessarily be the 'best fit' for Liverpool.

Reports from Germany suggested less than a month ago that he's set to sign a new deal at Bayern Munich. However, after stalling for weeks, Thiago made it clear that he is inclined to experiencing a new league and a new challenge elsewhere.

There have been several claims over the past week or so suggesting that Thiago is set to depart for the EPL. The 29-year-old admires newly-crowned champions Liverpool and reportedly has his heart set on a move to the EPL. With just 12 months left on his current contract, a deal could be struck for a relatively affordable fee for the champions.

'I'm not sure it would be the best fit,' claims former EPL and Reds defender

Jose Enrique spent five years with Liverpool

Despite Thiago's unbelievable quality and experience, Enrique opened up on the potential hurdles this deal could face. More importantly, the 34-year-old believes that Thiago's ability alone cannot warrant a move, citing his age and the possible fees involved.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, former EPL defender Enrique elucidated;

"If they get him [Thiago], definitely he’s going there because [Jurgen] Klopp has called him and told him he’s going to be a starting player often. I believe he will be a very, very good player for us [Liverpool] but how much do you want to spend on this player and for how many years is he going to perform in your team? That’s what you have to look at as well."

Would Thiago Alcantara make the Starting XI for Liverpool next season? — Stadium Astro (@stadiumastro) July 6, 2020

Enrique continued,

"I'm not sure it would be the best fit, but he’s an unbelievable player, there’s no doubt about that, and he would make the starting line-up."

Thiago has been one of Bayern Munich's standout players for over three seasons

The EPL champions aren't the only club linked with a move for Thiago. His former club Barcelona as well as EPL giants Manchester United have been mentioned as two potential destinations.

However, it is likely that Thiago moves to Liverpool given their need for creativity and a cutting edge in midfield. The EPL club have been moulded into a monstrous pressing unit under Klopp and Thiago could provide them with a different profile.

The former Barcelona man is one of the most press-resistant players in the world, with the ability to manoeuvre himself out of tricky situations. Thiago could slot in right next to Fabinho and the EPL champions' captain, Jordan Henderson.

Reports suggest that a fee of €35m could be sufficient for Bayern Munich to part ways with their Spanish star. If they are to be believed, it won't be long before the EPL giants make a stellar addition to their squad.

