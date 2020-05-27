Timo Werner would be the perfect addition to Jurgen Klopp's side

In a discussion on the Blood Red podcast, Liverpool target Timo Werner's former coach Jesse Marsch has claimed that the German striker would be the ideal fit for the fast-paced and aggressive style of play in the EPL.

EPL giant Liverpool has been in the market for Timo Werner for quite some time now and the forward's exhilarating performances for RB Leipzig have attracted attention from the biggest clubs across Europe.

American coach Jesse Marsch was an assistant coach to former RB Leipzig manager Ralk Rangnick. Marsch has since moved on to Austrian club RB Salzburg.

The assistant coach has vouched for Timo Werner's suitability to Liverpool's swashbuckling style of play and claimed that the striker had the potential to set the EPL on fire.

"Werner would be an incredible asset for Liverpool. Just from a mentality perspective, he’s one of the most aggressive, cut-throat, attacking players I have ever seen."

Timo Werner could rule the EPL with Liverpool, claims Jesse Marsch

Timo Werner has been in sensational form in the Bundesliga

EPL target Timo Werner has been in sensational form in the Bundesliga. The striker is giving Robert Lewandowski a run for his money as the best striker in the league and has almost singlehandedly propelled RB Leipzig to a top-four spot.

The Liverpool transfer target has scored 24 goals in the Bundesliga so far, and his former coach Jesse Marsch believes that the striker could further sharpen his skill set against skilled opposition in the EPL.

"If a defender stops him going one way, that doesn’t faze him at all - he wants the ball again and he’s attacking - again and again and again."

Timo Werner's hat trick is his third of the season, the most in Europe's top five leagues this season alongside Lionel Messi 💥 pic.twitter.com/iVq90tHtSz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 24, 2020

The German striker has moved closer to his peak this season and has scored three hat-tricks, including a stunning treble in a 5-0 victory against Mainz the past weekend.

The EPL target is second on the list of top goalscorers in the Bundesliga this season and has scored the most hat-tricks in Europe alongside a certain Lionel Messi.

Werner's most unique feature is his ability to play anywhere across the front line. EPL's champions-in-waiting Liverpool have one of the most formidable attacking tridents in Europe with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino leading their line.

Marsch said that Werner's versatility would serve him well were he to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and ply his trade in the EPL.

"For Liverpool, he could play in any of the front three positions and he would be fantastic. From a footballing mind, from an explosive perspective, from a finishing perspective, from a mentality perspective, he is an incredible player and has the potential to get even better. It won’t be cheap for Liverpool but that would be a great asset, that is for sure."

Werner generally prefers a central role or a position on the left flank. These positions generally tend to bring the best out of the enigmatic forward.

The German striker will find it difficult to break into Liverpool's first team, but Marsch is confident that Werner can provide stiff competition to EPL superstars Firmino and Salah.

"He can play across the front line because he is intelligent but he likes drifting to the left side and then be ready to run in behind the opponent or get balls on the run and come in on his right foot. But he can do this on the right, on the left, he is so smart at finding space and timing his runs."

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp could bring the best out of Timo Werner

According to several reports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already made contact with Timo Werner. The German manager is famous for his ability to bring the best out of his players and has played a role in the emergence of several EPL superstars.

With Jurgen Klopp by his side, Timo Werner could go on to become the future of Liverpool and one of the best signings in the EPL's recent history.