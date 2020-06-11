EPL club Man United interested in Bayern Munich's Tolisso

EPL giants Man United are reportedly set to pursue Corentin Tolisso of Bayern Munich.

The French midfielder is part of an extensive set of midfield targets such as Donny van de Beek and Jack Grealish.

EPL club Manchester United have made headlines in recent weeks as they step up their efforts to revamp the squad. Having been linked to a plethora of names already, the latest addition to the list of names is that of Corentin Tolisso. The French midfielder on Bayern Munich's books is said to be on the EPL club's radar as part of a new-look midfield.

Reputed French football journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, a respected figure in the industry, broke the news of the EPL giants' interest earlier on Thursday. The French journalist reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had begun talks with Tolisso's entourage. It has also been revealed that Bayern Munich expect to receive a minimum of €35m to let the Frenchman depart the Allianz Arena.

The German champions parted with €41.5m in 2017 to secure Tolisso's services from Olympique Lyon. Albeit he was one of the most in-demand midfielders in the world at the time, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Tolisso ever since.

The World Cup winner has missed a whopping 55 games since his move to Munich. He underwent an ankle surgery and isn't expected to return to action until the end of June. He's been injured for over 300 days in his three-year stay with Bayern Munich.

This doesn't make good reading for the EPL club's faithful as they are in the market for dependable midfielders to build the team around. Prior to his move, Tolisso was subjected to interest from several EPL clubs, primarily Antonio Conte's Chelsea. The Italian was keen on acquiring Tolisso at the time, but Tolisso snubbed him for another Italian manager in Carlo Ancelotti.

Red Devils's midfield revamp ahead of 2020/21 EPL campaign

Bruno Fernandes has transformed United's midfield since his arrival

The 25-year-old box-to-box midfielder is part of an extensive list of midfield targets drawn up by Manchester United. Solskjaer has seemingly made it clear that he wants to bolster his options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2020/21 EPL season. The Red Devils severely lacked depth in the midfield area with star midfielder Paul Pogba having been injured since September.

If anything, their acquisition of Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes would be an encouraging experience in their hunt for midfield reinforcements. The former Sporting captain wasted no time in settling into the rhythm of the EPL and established himself as a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has been on United's radar for a considerable while

Bruno won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for February having arrived in the EPL a month before that. The 25-year-old has seemingly galvanised United's midfield and sparked the team back to life. Bruno and Pogba set to star in the EPL for the first time this campaign against Tottenham Hotspur.

It is clear that Solskjaer is considering several targets to add depth to United's midfield options with Donny van de Beek, Jack Grealish and others being targeted. As for Tolisso, only time will tell if there is substantial interest in the Frenchman as his injury record makes the move a potential gamble.