EPL club Manchester United begin negotiations for Argentine prodigy Thiago Almada

EPL club United are looking to move clear of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and more for the signature of Thiago Almada.

The Argentine wonderkid is also waned by Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

EPL club Manchester United are reportedly in negotiations for Argentine wonderkid Thiago Almada. The Velez Sarsfield midfielder has made headlines in the past after being likened to his compatriot and six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

There are claims from Fichajes (H/T: SportsWitness) that the negotiations for Almada are already underway. They claim that the former EPL champions are impressed by the youngster’s versatility, and he ticks several boxes for the Red Devils. It is particularly is ‘speed, dribbling (and) great vision’ that have garnered the EPL side’s interest.

Almada is said to have a €22m release clause and could be on the move. However, United aren’t the only club vying for the teenager’s signature. Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are the other clubs mentioned as potential destinations for Almada. This isn’t the first time that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been linked to the Argentine.

Jadon Sancho has been repeatedly linked with a move to United

Reports emerged in early May saying the EPL club have initiated contact with Velez Sarsfield over a potential transfer for Almada. It has also been said that United see him as an alternative should Jadon Sancho not complete a move to Old Trafford.

Another club that have been widely credited with an interest in the Argentine are United’s cross-town rivals Manchester City. A report in the first week of May from AS claimed that City are the best-placed club to sign Almada. Pep Guardiola has an incredible record working with players of a young age and developing them into world-beaters. This could suit Almada’s requirements as he himself is said to have ‘always liked’ the EPL champions.

EPL giants Man United’s shift in market strategy

Dan James is an example of United's change in transfer policy

A deal for Almada would solidify the drastic shift in Manchester United’s transfer policy over the last couple of summers. The EPL club are one of the wealthiest brands in world football and have been known to spend lavish amounts on players with no specific structure in place. A number of examples come to mind when referring to this haphazard strategy — namely the purchases of Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sánchez, and more.

Advertisement

However, there has been a notable change in direction. The EPL side have changed scrapped their hunt for superstar signings. Instead, they’ve attempted to sign players with great potential and players of a specific age group and qualities.

Solskjaer has prioritised the recruitment of young British players to rebuild the core of Manchester United. Daniel James is an excellent example of this newfound strategy. The Welshman was signed for a cut-price fee of £15m from Swansea City as a rotation player. James has had an impressive debut season for a player who people didn’t expect much from.

Alexis Sánchez was one of the most high-profile Old Trafford flops in recent years

This goes out to show that the EPL club are ready to show their faith in talented players who aren’t necessarily established superstars. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was purchased for a fee of nearly £50m but had barely had a season and a half of EPL football under his belt. Almada could fall into the category of a similar transfer should it materialise. The Argentine is a skilful player with gifted technique and could light up Old Trafford.