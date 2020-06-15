EPL clubs find out asking price for Napoli star Koulibaly

Top EPL target Koulibaly will not be available for under €100 million, claimed Napoli's president.

EPL clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have Koulibaly on their radar.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with several EPL clubs

EPL clubs have been yearning for the services of Napoli star man Kalidou Koulibaly for long now. Before the likes of Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz or Erling Haaland broke into the back pages frequently, Koulibaly was and still remains a regular figure.

The 28-year-old has been a consistent performer for Napoli since joining from Genk in 2014. He is one of the strongest center-halves in the game and had enhanced his reputation with each passing season.

His consistent performances, week in week out, have caught the attention of various EPL clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool and reigning EPL champions Manchester City.

The defender signed a new deal with Napoli at the start of 2018-19, keeping himself at the club for five years. That quashed the hopes of EPL clubs who were after him, but they didn't give up on their pursuit. As a result, Koulibaly's transfer speculation takes new turns every other day.

Koulibaly has been wanted by an array of EPL clubs

However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis boldly asserted the club's stance, saying that their star center-back will not be sold for anything lesser than €100 million.

EPL clubs intensify Koulibaly interest

Given the times where the economic bracket has substantially been deflated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be difficult for EPL teams to cough up that sum of money for a player who will turn 29 in five days.

Regardless, the Napoli chief has voiced his decision clearly, affirming that he will not consider any offer EPL clubs place under the asking price.

Infuriated with the bids coming in, he said:

"If City or United or PSG with €100m (£90m) showed up, I would think about it [selling Koulibaly] and it is probable that they [the player] would leave, always if their will was to leave."

Adding that he doesn't owe anything to an EPL club or anyone else, de Laurentiis added:

I don’t even consider an offer of €60m (£55m). I am solid, if I wanted to win the Scudetto at any cost today I would find myself with three, four hundred million debts. I look around and see companies at 500, 600 million, less a billion. I don’t owe anyone a s***."

Koulibaly in action against EPL giants Liverpool

That is surely a big blow to EPL sides along with the likes of PSG, as a lot of them have been aiming to beef up their respective defences.

While Chelsea and Manchester United have been longing for a stellar, commanding presence after the departures of their club legends a few years ago, EPL holders Manchester City want an able partner for Aymeric Laporte.

As for the Reds, former EPL player and analyst Don Hutchison quite simply claimed:

"I think if Koulibaly comes through the door at Liverpool and he plays alongside Virgil van Dijk, I think you wrap the title up right there. I don’t think there’s anyone better, there won’t be another partnership like it."

Koulibaly sure does suit the EPL, not just due to his titanic frame but also due to his in-game adaptation and positioning without the ball.