EPL forward Odion Ighalo 'buzzing and ready to go' after loan extension with Manchester United

EPL striker Odion Ighalo has expressed his emotions on continuing his dream stint at Manchester United. He also spoke about what it is like to return to the scheme of things amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a lot more on his teammates in a conference call with Manchester United TV.

There was a lot of intense speculation over his immediate future. That was until EPL giants Manchester United announced that they had reached an agreement for the Nigerian's loan extension.

Odion Ighalo celebrates a goal for EPL giants Manchester United

The sharpshooter is set to remain at Old Trafford until January 2021, with United having agreed to pay one-third of his wages and a fee of £6 million. The new deal comes after Ighalo found his feet instantly, netting four goals in eight appearances; including a wonder strike against LASK in the Europa League.

Speaking on achieving the new temporary contract with the EPL powerhouse, he said:

"I'm really happy. It's a dream for me to be here. I'm buzzing and ready to go. The last few days have been difficult as there have been different talks about it but now I'm really happy so I need to concentrate fully."

EPL striker Ighalo speaks on the club and teammates

The veteran said that he already feels a part of the EPL club, since he was a supporter since childhood. While he wants to enjoy every moment until it ends, Ighalo iterated that working hard is the primary goal to achieve the season targets.

Speaking on those goals for the season both personally and collectively, he said,

"Like you said, we are in two cups - the Europa League and the FA Cup, both of which we want to get to the final and win. It is possible for us; we also want to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League, which has been the aim of the manager, the fans and the club. I'm part of that goal, so I'm working towards that with the team."

A tenacious work rate, passion for the red shirt and goals to his name — just three reasons why we love @IghaloJude ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/hjf5OJg69n — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2020

Although yet to score in the EPL, Ighalo has found the back of the net imperiously in the cup competitions. Even till date, the striker refuses to believe that he has scored for Manchester United. Being arguably the best team in the EPL, if not the world, United has been a completely different experience for him from inside the team's larger dynamic.

He continued,

"Seeing the club from outside you say 'Manchester United! Manchester United!', but being inside it you know you are playing for one of the biggest teams in the world. Everything inside here looks different, the way they take care of you, the way the staff walks in, the younger guys, everything. Especially the hospitality, everything is 100%."

The EPL is finally scheduled to return on June 17, and with the entire team back training together, he added that everyone is nearing full fitness. Providing an update on his teammates, he announced,

"Everyone is looking good. We have been running, we have been playing football to our side, everybody is getting better. Even Paul [Pogba] is back training normal, Rash [Marcus Rashford] is normal."

Mason Greenwood is one of the deadliest young forwards in the EPL

The EPL has a diverse variety of center forwards, but perhaps no other team has the distinct strike force such as that of Manchester United. Ighalo has been in awe of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, but young Mason Greenwood has impressed him largely.

Lavishing praise on the EPL starlet, he opined,

"He's a very good player. I look at him like (Robin) van Persie. He can shoot with both feet, he is a very intelligent player, he is not afraid, very good."

Ighalo and EPL's most successful side Manchester United will be aiming to resume their season in fine fashion when they take on Tottenham in the first game back.