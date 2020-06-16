EPL giants Man United linked with shock move for Chelsea attacker Willian

EPL star Willian has made intentions of leaving Stamford Bridge clear this summer.

The Red Devils are the latest EPL club to register their interest in signing the Brazilian.

EPL club Manchester United have made headlines with a shock inquiry of Willian's availability. The Brazilian star's contract runs out at the end of this season, and his future remains up in the air. Reports have suggested that he is hesitant to pen a short-term contract to finish the season at Stamford Bridge amidst fears of an injury barring any potential move.

Willian has demanded a three-year deal with former EPL champions, Chelsea, if they want to keep him on board. However, that goes against the Blues' well-documented policy of not tying down players over 30 years to long-term deals.

Chelsea have shipped off players to their EPL rivals for some time now. The likes of Juan Mata, David Luiz, Petr Čech, Nemanja Matić, and others were sold to the Blues' top-six rivals after playing crucial roles in many title wins. Willian could be the latest addition to this list of players who have made the switch to rival EPL clubs from Chelsea.

EPL star Willian a stop-gap for Sancho?

Sancho is Manchester United's #1 target for the right-wing spot

The Red Devils have been in the market for a right-winger for a considerable period. While they have been primarily linked with a move for Bundesliga star Jadon Sancho, they have been on the lookout for alternatives. There is a growing belief that a potential deal for Sancho might not materialise given the current financial crisis,

Should they drop their interest in Sancho or push for a move in 2021 summer, it is possible that the EPL club will recruit another player as a stop-gap solution for their squad. Willian could fit the criteria well in that regard, and he would be a free signing.

10 - Willian has been directly involved in 10 goals in the Premier League this season (five goals and five assists); one more than he managed in the whole of last season in the competition. Influence. pic.twitter.com/66vrUkplMv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2020

The Brazilian winger has spent the best part of the last decade at Stamford Bridge. During his time in the EPL, he's won two league titles, an FA Cup and an EFL Cup with the Blues. With over 200 EPL matches under his belt and title-winning seasons, Willian could lend a certain amount of experience to what is a young, dynamic Man United attack.

The current Red Devils attack consists of Anthony Martial (23), Marcus Rashford (22), Mason Greenwood (18) and Daniel James (22). Given their young ages, Willian could add a good blend of experience to the attack.

2 - Willian has scored just the second brace of his Premier League career (215 appearances), with his last coming back in December 2016 against Stoke City. Pivotal. #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/DQwuCfLfxf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2019

However, it is his goalscoring output that could potentially worry the Red Devils' faithful. In over seven years with the London club, Willian has registered 59 goals and as many assists in over 300 appearances. Although he was never renowned for his prolific scoring, this is a below-par return for a player of his ability.

That being said; however, his skill set is something United do not have. Willian's expertise in wide areas and helping maintain width in the team's structure is one of his strongest suits. The €35m signing in 2013 is a disciplined player and has great work ethic on the pitch, regularly aiding his full-back.

Mourinho shared a great relationship with Willian

Willian was a favourite of former Man United manager José Mourinho during his time at Old Trafford. Mourinho famously tried to sign him while at the club after the pair found success at Chelsea, winning the EPL title.