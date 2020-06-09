EPL giants Manchester United "definitely an option" for Kai Havertz

Sky Germany claim that EPL club Manchester United are being seriously considered as a potential destination for Havertz.

The German midfielder has been instrumental to Bayer Leverkusen's push for a top-four spot in the Bundesliga.

EPL giants Manchester United are in the race to sign Bundesliga wonderkid Kai Havertz, according to Sky Germany. The 20-year-old is one of the most in-demand players in the world heading into the 2020/21 transfer window.

Havertz recently became the only player to score 35 goals before his 21st birthday in Bundesliga history. He has been in an absolutely sensational form since the return of football aiding Bayer Leverkusen's push for a top-four finish.

EPL clubs vying for Havertz

Havertz in action for Leverkusen

The Germany international is reportedly a priority target for a number of clubs including the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea. The Blues and Bayern Munich have dominated headlines over the last month or so as they look to secure Havertz' signature.

However, Sky in Germany have reported that Manchester United are a "very realistic destination" for Havertz as they seek to build a team around him. The German outlet reported on Tuesday that the EPL club have worked hard on a deal for Havertz for a few months and stand a high chance of landing him.

Kai Havertz in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 26 games

❍ 11 goals

❍ 5 assists



Timo Werner in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 30 games

❍ 25 goals

❍ 8 assists



Roman Abramovich's next piece of art? 🖼 pic.twitter.com/GgwfCUHMuL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 8, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has worked on revamping the EPL side's squad ahead of a potential title challenge in 2020/21. The Red Devils reportedly lead the race to sign youngsters Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

Now, with the Havertz rumours gathering momentum, it is unclear if a deal for the German will be at the expense of a move for Sancho. It appears unlikely that a side even as financially well-off as the EPL record champions will spend €100m+ on two players.

It isn't realistic to expect the EPL record champions to spend an outlay of over €200m given the current COVID-19 crisis. They have also kept tabs on other players in the meanwhile as the EPL club look to bolster different positions.

17 - Kai Havertz has been directly involved in 17 goals for Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions in 2020 (10 goals, 7 assists); two more than any other player in the Bundesliga in this calendar year. Vision. pic.twitter.com/zEFc873ESx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 23, 2020

There have been several reports over the last week linking Solskjaer's men with a move for Ajax's Donny van de Beek. The versatile Dutch midfielder was one of the stars of the Amsterdam club's fairytale UEFA Champions League run in 2018/19.

Van de Beek was reportedly set for a move to Real Madrid last summer. However, he stayed on for another year upon Ajax's request after the departures of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. Despite having a gentleman's agreement on a move this summer, the COVID-19 crisis has seen Real reportedly pull out of the deal.

EPL club United are set to take advantage of this situation and lure Van de Beek to Old Trafford. The Dutchman is said to be valued in the region of €40m should they look to purchase him.

Jadon Sancho is firmly on Man United's radar

Their interest in Jadon Sancho dates back to over a couple of years. The EPL side have long admired the Englishman, and several outlets have reported that they are the front-runners in the chase for Sancho.

Speaking on potentially playing alongside the Borussia Dortmund man, EPL star Marcus Rashford told Bleacher Report;

"Obviously we'll be good. (Jadon) Sancho is a great player and you sort of, you know, it's like the new generation player and it's definitely exciting, to watch him become the player that is becoming so, um, you know, credit to him. Hopefully we can, we can all play together. That'll be, that'd be good."

United are set to play their first EPL game against Tottenham Hotspur on June 19.