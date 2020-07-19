EPL legend Santi Cazorla has revealed that he has already made up his mind as to where he will be come the end of this season, amidst links to Arsenal.

The Spaniard stated that he surely sees himself returning to the footballing arena, but most probably as a sporting director.

Cazorla, who spent six years at EPL side Arsenal, is presently enjoying one of his best seasons in the top-flight at the age of 35 with Villarreal.

The former EPL midfielder has netted 15 goals and laid on 10 assists this term for the Spanish side, just months after he was told he could never play football again.

"I want to remain linked to football" - former EPL star Cazorla

Mikel Arteta and Santi Cazorla played together for EPL giants Arsenal

Cazorla is best remembered for his time in the EPL with Arsenal, as he rose to become a controller in midfield under Arsene Wenger before his career derailed due to repeated injury setbacks.

He scored 29 goals in total for the Gunners, where he also shared the dressing room with EPL manager Mikel Arteta. The pair formed a fine partnership in the middle and shared a close bond off the pitch as well.

Recently, the former EPL star admitted to the possibility to returning to the Emirates, stating:

"I don’t know what my legacy is [at Arsenal]. You have to ask the fans, but I want to thank everyone. I don’t know what I will do next, but I would like to come back."

Now that his departure from Villarreal is confirmed, EPL great Cazorla is perhaps set to hang up his boots.

Speaking to Cadena Ser, he revealed:

"I have already made my decision, but right now is not the time to say anything. I have an idea of what I want, but in due course I will reveal what I’ve decided. Now is not the time because we have to be focused on competing. The season suspension has helped me think, listen to my body, but I do not want to preempt you or to speculate too much."

Former EPL midfielder Santi Cazorla is set to leave Villarreal at the end of the season

Providing an update on whether he will continue playing elsewhere, the EPL legend added that he would communicate with everyone. He also concluded by claiming that he sees himself more in a sporting director's role.

"I don’t know, I have an idea but when the time comes I will communicate it and give the explanations. Now we have to be focused. I want to remain linked to football. I could be a coach, but I see myself more in a sporting director role," Cazorla added.

➕3 gran partido del equipo, el lunes más, toca recuperar @VillarrealCF 💪💪💛💛 pic.twitter.com/paIulzvBc9 — Santi Cazorla (@19SCazorla) July 8, 2020

Given his form at the moment, fans would like to see Cazorla take the field for a year, at least.

However, Arsenal will be boosted by his return should he link up with the EPL giants again, as the association with professionals who understand the ideologies of the club has always borne dividends.

Meanwhile, the Gunners take on Aston Villa on July 21 in the EPL, and will be looking to build on their emphatic 2-0 victory in the FA Cup semi-final over Manchester City.

