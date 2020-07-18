According to Bleacher Report, EPL giants Arsenal have contacted Ryan Fraser to inquire about his availability and are considering signing him up on a free transfer. The Scottish winger departed Bournemouth after refusing to sign a new deal with the Cherries, as he looks to take the next step in his career.

Fraser was also a target for the EPL side last summer, but a move never came to fruition and Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe instead. However, 12 months later, the diminutive speedster is a free agent after departing EPL strugglers Bournemouth last month.

The Gunners have not yet offered him a contract and it remains to be seen if they move to secure his signature in the coming weeks.

Fraser's £100k-per-week demands could be a stumbling block for the EPL side, who are reportedly cash-strapped this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fraser yet to receive concrete offer from EPL sides

Ryan Fraser is currently a free agent after leaving EPL side Bournemouth

After a fantastic 2018-19 campaign, Fraser looked a shadow of his former self and failed to find feat this season. Although Bournemouth handed him a new contract, the 26-year-old rejected the offer as he did not want to risk getting injured and jeopardize his next move.

The Scotsman has not had as many offers as he'd have liked after leaving Bournemouth and will have to lower his wage demands to secure a move. Mikel Arteta is unlikely to cede to his demands, as the Gunners look to fine-tune their squad this summer.

Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi, Shkodran Mustafi, Mesut Ozil and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will all become available for transfer in the coming weeks as Arsenal look to rebuild. [@DeanJonesBR] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 18, 2020

The EPL giants have also been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, who reportedly has a release clause worth £45 million. However, reports emerged recently that the Ghanaian will reject advances from the EPL to extend his stay at the Spanish capital.

Due to the financial impact of COVID-19, Arsenal will let go off a few players to fund potential incomings. The likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Alexandre Lacazette and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have been linked with moves away from the club, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also be sold if he fails to renew his contract.

