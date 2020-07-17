Arsenal v Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Arsenal take on Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium, as they look to get their hands on the trophy for the first time since the Arsene Wenger era.

Pep Guardiola is set to go up against his good friend and protege Mikel Arteta for the second time since the restart, as a captivating encounter awaits us in London.

The Cityzens are the current holders of the FA Cup and will be eager to add more silverware to their ranks this season after winning the Carabao Cup in February. The Gunners' team selection against Liverpool in their previous league encounter signalled that they have indeed prioritized the FA Cup, as they rested a handful of key players.

Despite playing a weakened lineup, Mikel Arteta's side recorded a stunning 2-1 victory against the Premier League champions. The North London side have all to play for between now and the end of the season and will look to cause a major upset to book a spot in the final.

Manchester City have also been in good form in the restart despite surrendering the league title to Liverpool. The Cityzens are still amongst the best teams on the planet and head into the game as overwhelming favourites.

Arsenal v Manchester City Head to Head

Manchester City emerged victorious in both Premier League encounters this season by a 3-0 scoreline. Arsenal have lost each of their last seven meetings against the Cityzens in all competitions and have failed to score in five of those games.

However, the Gunners' last victory against Manchester City was in the FA Cup semi-final in 2017. Under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory, as Alexis Sanchez scored the winner in extra time to book a place in the final for his side.

Arsenal form guide: W-W-W-D-L-W

Manchester City form guide: W-W-L-W-W-W

Arsenal v Manchester City Team News

Reiss Nelson scored the winning goal against Liverpool

Arsenal

Arsenal rested several big hitters against Liverpool with one eye on the FA Cup semi-final.

The likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Dani Ceballos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang look set to return to the starting XI, while Mesut Ozil could be named on the bench after recovering from a back problem.

The Gunners are expected to lineup with three at the back, with Ceballos and Granit Xhaka stationed in front of the defence.

Injuries: Pablo Mari, Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Eddie Nketiah

Gabriel Jesus will once again lead the line for Manchester City

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero continues to remain on the sidelines after his knee injury and is not expected to feature again this season. Aside from the Argentine, Pep Guardiola will also be without cup goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who is struggling with a muscle injury.

Joao Cancelo has returned to training in recent weeks and could feature at some point in the game, while Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte are expected to return to the starting XI.

Injuries: Sergio Aguero, Claudio Bravo

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Arsenal v Manchester City Predicted XIs

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Emiliano Martinez, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Arsenal v Manchester City Prediction

Arsenal are coming on the back of a surprise 2-1 victory against Liverpool, a result that will do their confidence a world of football. The Gunners are running out of time to secure a spot in next season's Europa League but could enter the group stages directly if they win the FA Cup.

Manchester City, on the other hand, had to overcome a late scare to beat Bournemouth 2-1 in their previous league encounter. However, Guardiola's side are still favourites and should record their third victory against Arsenal this season.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City

