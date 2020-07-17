Manchester United v Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Manchester United and Chelsea prepare to lock horns in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in what promises to be a captivating encounter in the capital. The two sides also have a lot to play for in the business end of the Premier League season and will look to pip one another for a place in the top-four.

Both sides are coming on the back of crucial victories in their pursuit of Champions League football, as two great rivals prepare to go head to head for a place in the final.

While Chelsea recorded a narrow 1-0 success against Norwich City, Manchester United dug deep and dispatched Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park in their previous league encounter.

The Wembley Stadium in London is set to play host to the spectacle, as the two sides prepare to meet for the fourth time in all competitions this season.

Manchester United v Chelsea Head-to-Head

Manchester United and Chelsea have met thrice in all competitions this season, with the Red Devils emerging victorious on each of those games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side recorded a comprehensive 4-0 win against the Blues on the opening day of the Premier League season to get the ball rolling. Two months later, the Red Devils emerged on the winning side once again in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, as Chelsea were beaten 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

To make matters worse, the Blues were downed on their home turf once again by Manchester United earlier this year. Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire got their names on the scoresheet, as Solskjaer's side inflicted more misery on Chelsea.

Astonishingly, it was the same story when the two sides met in the fifth round of the FA Cup last season. Manchester United ran out 2-0 winners, courtesy of goals from Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera.

Manchester United form guide:

Chelsea form guide:

Manchester United v Chelsea Team News

Manchester United were without Brandon Williams and Luke Shaw for their trip to Selhurst Park, as they picked up minor injuries in the 2-2 draw against Southampton.

However, the duo could return for the game against Chelsea, with Williams expected to replace Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the team for the Red Devils.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba could be rested to keep them fresh for the crucial Premier League showdown against West Ham United.

Odion Ighalo is expected to lead the line for Solskjaer's side, with Daniel James and Jesse Lingard also in line for rare starts.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams

Suspensions: None

Billy Gilmour is the only confirmed absentee for Chelsea, as the Scotsman successfully underwent knee surgery earlier this month. Lampard could make a handful of changes to keep his players fresh, with the likes of Emerson, Pedro and Ross Barkley expected to be named in the starting XI.

The Chelsea manager also confirmed that N'Golo Kante will be unavailable for the trip to Wembley, as he continues to struggle with injury problems.

Olivier Giroud has led the line for the Blues in recent weeks but he could be replaced by Tammy Abraham, who came off the bench against Norwich in their previous league encounter.

Injuries: Billy Gilmour, N'Golo Kante

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester United v Chelsea Predicted XIs

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Scott McTominay, Fred, Juan Mata; Jesse Lingard, Odion Ighalo, Daniel James

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Willy Caballero, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson, Jorginho, Mateo Kovac, Ross Barkley, Pedro, Tammy Abraham, Willian

Manchester United v Chelsea Prediction

Manchester United have already beaten Chelsea three times this season and have not lost a game in all competitions since the restart. The Red Devils have been in sublime form in front of goal this season and should record another victory to book a place in the final.

Chelsea will hope for revenge, but that remains unlikely to be the case as their backline has continued to leak goals this season. Expect United to edge out the Blues in a closely contested game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea

