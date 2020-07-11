10 best Premier League strikers of all time

The Premier League has seen some of the greatest attackers in world football over the years.

The likes of Thierry Henry, Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney and some exceptional attackers to have graced the Premier League.

Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero are amongst the greatest strikers in Premier League history

Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, some of the best attackers in world football have dazzled fans with their goalscoring exploits and etched their names into the league's history.

In many ways, the birth of the Premier League changed the landscape of things in football. The broadcast revolution kickstarted a golden era for English football, as the 90s set the platform for what the Premier League is currently.

Big names from across the world viewed the English top-flight as the pinnacle of club football and made moves to England to take part in the cash-rich Premier League.

Having initially struggled to compete with the domestic leagues in Italy and Spain, the English top-flight's appeal grew significantly after the inception of the Premier League.

Over the years, some of the best attackers in world football have graced the Premier League and left lasting impressions. Every title-winning side has had a talismanic figure leading the line, proving once again that goals win you football matches.

On that note, here are the ten best strikers in Premier League history.

#10 Michael Owen | 150 goals

Michael Owen won the Ballon d'Or at Liverpool

Hailed as a prodigious talent from his early teens, Michael Owen burst onto the scene at Liverpool as a 17-year-old and quickly established himself as a first-team regular. The Englishman became Liverpool's first-choice striker in 1997 and became the Reds' talismanic figure up top, as he dazzled the fans with his pace and finishing ability.

Owen won the Premier League Golden Boot in his debut season at the club and till date holds the record for being the youngest recipient of the award. Manchester United and Arsenal were the top dogs in England at the time and boasted some of the finest attacking players in the world.

Nevertheless, Owen remained unfazed by the prospect of going toe to toe with the best in the business and retained the Golden Boot the following year. In 2001, the gifted striker won the Ballon d'Or for his performances for club and country, as he became the first Englishman since Kevin Keegan to pick up the prized accolade.

The Chester born striker plied his trade for Real Madrid and Newcastle United, before sealing a controversial switch to Manchester United in 2009. Owen finally won the Premier League title with the Red Devils, a trophy that eluded him in his time at Liverpool.

With 150 Premier League goals to his name, the Englishman finished his career with Stoke City in 2013.

#9 Robbie Fowler | 163 goals

Robbie Fowler lead the line to devastating effect for Liverpool

Robbie Fowler is hailed as one of the most naturally gifted finishers in Premier League history. Nicknamed "God" by the Liverpool faithful in front of goal, Fowler was blessed with a wand of a left foot and his ability in front of goal made him one of the best strikers on the planet.

Having made his Liverpool debut in 1993, the Englishman played alongside Stan Collymore and late partnered Steve McManaman, who dubbed him as the greatest finisher of all time.

Fowler's goalscoring excellence is well documented and he remains the only player in history to have scored more than 30 goals in each of his first three seasons in England.

The scouser scored goals aplenty for his boyhood team but soon found himself slipping down the pecking order due to the emergence of Michael Owen. Fowler left Liverpool in 2001 after falling out with then-manager Gerard Houllier and secured a move to Leeds United.

The former England international also enjoyed a brief spell with Manchester City and returned to Merseyside club in 2006, where he spent a solitary season. Fowler plied his trade with several clubs since his second Liverpool departure and called it quits on an illustrious career with 163 Premier League goals to his name.

#8 Ruud van Nistelrooy | 95 goals

Ruud van Nistelrooy enjoyed a fruitful spell at Old Trafford

In many ways, Ruud van Nistelrooy's Premier League stint is not spoken about enough. The Dutch striker was scouted heavily by Sir Alex Ferguson and finally secured his dream move to Manchester United in the summer of 2001.

Van Nistelrooy mostly came alive in front of the box but the towering striker's killer instinct set him apart from the rest of his peers. With 44 goals to his name in all competitions in the 2002-03 season, the Red Devils hitman won the Premier League Golden Boot and the PFA Players' Player of the Year amongst other honours.

The Dutchman was also the centre of the rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal and was involved in a high profile clash involving Martin Keown in 2003. Van Nistelrooy is well known for scoring a goal in the Red Devils' 2-0 triumph against the Gunners, a result that halted Arsenal's 49 game winning run

The Dutchman capped off his five-year spell in the Premier League with one league title and several personal honours to his name. After scoring 95 league goals in five seasons with Manchester United, Van Nistelrooy secured a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2006.

#7 Robin van Persie | 144 goals

Robin van Persie won the Premier League with Manchester United

Signed as a relatively unknown teenager by Arsene Wenger in 2004, Robin van Persie took his time to make a name for himself at Arsenal.

At the time, the Gunners were the reigning Premier League champions and boasted the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires up front, due to which his game time was limited to substitute appearances.

Hailed as an exceptionally gifted finisher, Van Persie's ability on the ball was also commendable, as he gradually assumed the role as Arsenal talisman. The Dutchman won the 2011-12 Golden Boot with the Gunners but sealed a controversial switch to Manchester United that summer.

1 - Since 1966, the only player to score at the World Cup with his right foot, left foot and head, as well as scoring a direct free-kick and penalty, is Robin van Persie. Flying. #OptaWCCountdown pic.twitter.com/WFXK2D6d7U — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 13, 2018

After his unexpected switch to Old Trafford, the flying Dutchman produced another stunning goalscoring season. Manchester United got their hands on the Premier League title for the record 20th time, as Van Persie led the line to devastating effect and retained his Golden Boot.

After the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, things gradually went downhill for the Dutchman. With 144 Premier League goals to his name, Van Persie sealed a move to Fenerbache after spending 11 seasons in England.

#6 Didier Drogba | 104 goals

Didier Drogba helped oversee a new era at Chelsea

In 2004, Chelsea were just beginning to establish themselves as a European superpower. Under the ownership of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the Blues were free spenders in the transfer market and did not shy away from approaching the most prominent players in the world.

However, when Abramovich asked Jose Mourinho who he wanted to lead the line for his new-look Chelsea side, the Portuguese manager had just one name in mind - Didier Drogba.

"I remember clearly Abramovich was asking me, 'Who? Who do you want as a striker?"

"With all the big names in Europe at that time, I said Drogba. ‘Who is he? Where's he playing?' [I said] 'Mr Abramovich—pay. Pay, and don't speak.'"

It was a match made in heaven, as the Ivorian international took the Premier League by storm with his exploits up front for the Blues. Drogba was a handful for the defenders to deal with and scored goal aplenty, as he spearheaded Chelsea to successive league titles between 2004 and 2006.

Aside from his goalscoring ability, Drogba's physicality, vision and set-piece prowess made him one of the biggest matchwinners in the Premier League at the time. Most importantly, he was a big game player and scored ten goals in as many cup finals for Chelsea, winning on each occasion.

The Ivorian international scored 104 Premier League goals and left a lasting impression on the English top-flight, as he is widely regarded as one of Chelsea's greatest ever players.

