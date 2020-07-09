10 Best Premier League midfielders of all time

The Premier League has witnessed some truly remarkable midfielders ply their trade in England.

Here, we take an extensive look at 10 of the greatest midfield maestros in the illustrious history of the league.

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are two of the Premier League's greatest midfielders

Over the years, the Premier League has been blessed with an incredible assortment of talented superstars. Players who have created legacies for themselves that will last for eras of football to come.

Be it defenders, midfielders, forwards, or goalkeepers — the league has witnessed some players transcend the status of mere footballers to become icons and legends of the land.

It is said, though, that it is in midfield where games are won and lost. The personnel in the middle of the park have always been a critical aspect of building title-winning sides. Every great league-winning team has had memorable performances put in by stellar controllers of the game from midfield.

Here, we take a look at the ten best midfielders the Premier League has ever seen.

#10 N'Golo Kante | Leicester City, Chelsea

Kante celebrating his second league title

The diminutive midfielder from Paris has come a long way since making his Premier League debut for Leicester City. N'Golo Kante was one of the driving forces behind the Foxes' fairytale Premier League-winning season in 2015/16.

Kante, on his day, is arguably the best ball-winner in the world. Whether that is deeper in midfield while playing as a pivot or higher up while pressing teams, he can do it all. The 29-year-old has an engine that allows him to press relentlessly and disrupt the opposition's play on a regular basis. So much so, his former teammate Eden Hazard went on to say this about the Frenchman;

"Sometimes, when I'm on the pitch, I think I see him twice. One on the left, one on the right. I think we play with twins!"

Kante won his second Premier League a year after arriving at Chelsea from Leicester under Antonio Conte. Drawing plaudits from football professionals, faithful, and experts alike, Kante will go down as one of the best Premier League midfielders by the time he retires. He's played 127 league games and scored nine goals in that period.

#9 Yaya Toure | Manchester City

Yaya Toure was simply unstoppable

One of the colossal figures in Manchester City's relatively recent history, Yaya Toure was a one-man-show. The Ivorian was blessed with an unbelievably diverse skillset that allowed him to dominate games on his own.

Standing at 6'2", Toure was a rare blend of player who could not only impose himself physically on the midfield but also elegantly manoeuvre the ball. His technique and ball control were sublime, allowing him to breeze past opposition players like they weren't there.

His goalscoring ability was nothing short of stunning and he had a catalogue of stellar solo goals at Man City. Toure was an excellent striker of the ball and combined this ability with his surging runs into the opposition half.

On his day, Toure was simply unstoppable. He played 230 league appearances, scoring 62 goals and registering 30 assists in his spell in England. The Ivorian has three Premier League trophies to show for.

#8 Cesc Fabregas | Arsenal, Chelsea

Fabregas remains one of the best passers in Premier League history

After breaking onto the scene as a prodigious 17-year-old, Cesc Fabregas took the Premier League by storm. He was Arsenal's youngest-ever goalscorer and made himself an undroppable name for Arsene Wenger. After a stellar stint at Arsenal, he returned to his former club Barcelona and enjoyed further success in Spain.

Upon his return to England, amid much controversy, the Catalan joined Arsenal's city rivals Chelsea. He led the Blues to Premier League glory in his first season at Stamford Bridge and proved to be an incredible acquisition for them.

His ability to ping exquisite long passes to every area of the pitch is matched only by a few legends of the game. Fabregas was a metronome like no other, and his ability to control the tempo of the game transformed that Chelsea side. He broke opposition lines for fun, finding then-Chelsea striker Diego Costa through hurdles of opposition players regularly.

Fabregas has played 350 Premier League games, scoring 50 goals in that period. His tally of 111 assists in the league is only second to that of record-holder Ryan Giggs, and is one of only four men to reach the 100-assist milestone.

#7 Kevin De Bruyne | Chelsea, Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is on the brink of Premier League history

The second active Premier League player on the list, Kevin De Bruyne is in the conversation for being the best midfielder in the world, let alone the Premier League. The imperious Belgian has been unstoppable in the 2019/20 season, but his dominance extends beyond this campaign.

De Bruyne is one of the most complete midfielders to have graced the Premier League. He's an expert passer and shooter whose playmaking ability is second to none. The 29-year-old's ability to find his teammates with the most mind-boggling deliveries into the box is incredible. On the other hand, he's also a powerful runner with the ball, driving into the opposition box regularly.

3 - Kevin De Bruyne is the first player in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three different campaigns. Genius. #SHUMNC pic.twitter.com/yMrOqpLsRW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

Under Pep Guardiola, he's added more aspects to his game and has functioned as the centrepiece to one of the most expensive sides in football history. In the 2017/18 season, he was the only player in Europe to register over 60 chances created and 60 tackles, highlighting his ability to help the team.

De Bruyne is inching closer to breaking Thierry Henry's record for 20 assists in a season, and is all but certain to do it in the remaining fixtures. He's also the only player to have three seasons with over 15 assists in the league.

So far, the two-time Premier League-winner has played 152 league games, scoring 34 and assisting 64. By the time he retires, De Bruyne will finish higher up on this list.

#6 David Silva | Manchester City

El Mago is a pivotal figure in Man City's history

Arguably the most celebrated Spaniard to have graced the league, David Silva is genuinely a magnificent footballer. Having played in the Premier League since 2010, the diminutive playmaker has been the epitome of consistency.

Be it out wide, as a traditional #10 or even as a free-roaming advanced midfielder (under Guardiola); Silva has seamlessly transitioned from role to role. Much like Yaya Toure, the 34-year-old has been one of the pivotal figures for Manchester City's unbelievably successful decade in England.

He possesses a unique understanding of the game, continually appearing in little pockets of spaces to receive a quick one-two or to lay the ball for his teammates. Silva's ability to position himself in between the lines and operate from those areas while resisting opposition press is phenomenal. He can beat an opposition player on the dribble and has an immaculate touch, allowing him to wiggle out of tight spaces with ease.

'El Mago' has had a remarkable career in England, and is just eight assists short of reaching the 100-assist mark in the league. He's played 306 games, scoring 39 and assisting 92 goals in the ten years he spent with the Cityzens.

