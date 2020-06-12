EPL icon Van Persie reveals Maradonna’s shirt is “the only double framed” jersey in his collection

Robin van Persie talks about winning the EPL with Manchester United.

The former Manchester United striker talks about his awards, he won during his time in EPL

Robin van Persie speaks on some of his favourite jersey and trophy collection.

Robin Van Persie is perhaps one of the most decorated strikers in Netherland's football history. He is one of the only eight players to have represented the Dutch side in more than a hundred national fixtures. Robin van Persie is also rated among the best strikers to have played in the EPL.

Robin van Persie makes honest admission over infamous shirt swap with Andre Santos #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/Pgi6STbI1E — Man Utd Latest (@ManUtdLatestCom) June 12, 2020

The former EPL striker recently did an interview with BT Sport's Andrew Mensah where the two talked about some of the jersey's in his collection, memorabilia, and trophies he picked up during his professional football career.

"Winning Manchester United's 20th EPL wearing 20 on my back was a great ", says former striker van Persie

The former EPL striker has a lot of iconic jerseys in his collection. While each one of them holds a special place in his heart, when asked about his number 20 jersey from his time with Manchester United in the EPL, Robin van Persie had something interesting to say,

Robin van Persie won the EPL win Manchester United in 2012.

"The shirt is from a game against Aston Villa, when we won the league, where I scored the hat-trick. So the first thing I thought was like, okay, I'm going to frame this thing. That was a special win, 20th title for Manchester United with me wearing 20 on the back, it was great."

Robin van Persie talks about his trophy collections from the EPL

Robin van Persie has earned a lot of acolytes over his career.

Robin van Persie has won a lot of accolades in his career, the player has won back to back Golden boots in the EPL in 2011 and 2012. He also received the PFA player of the year award and FWA Footballer of the year award in 2011. When Robin was asked about his PFA trophy win, the player had this to say,

"I think as a player its the biggest honor to win this trophy, because your opponents vote for you. The players who faced you the whole year, these guys vote for you as the best player, so its really big. While its not as heavy as the Premier League, its a big trophy."

Robin talks about his meeting with Diego Maradona

Robin van Persie has a lot of jersey's in his collection, when he was asked about the one which was a favorite of his, the player pointed to the number 10 jersey that belonged to the Argentine legend, Diego Maradona.

🤯 Keepie uppies with Maradona

🏆 20 for 20 at Man Utd

👀 Swapping shirts with Santos



For Robin van @Persie_Official, every piece of memorabilia has a story... #WhatIWore: At Home pic.twitter.com/2bumrD8JfI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 12, 2020

"Its the only jersey that I've got double framed. I've missed meeting him twice, so people say, its good to let heroes be heroes. I was in Dubai enjoying holidays when a friend of mine asked me if I wanted to see him, I'm like Yes, third time lucky."

He then continued,

Robin van Persie is one of the best strikers to ever grace the EPL

"So I meet him and he's like Robbie, Robbie, Robbie a ndhe comes to me and then he hugs me and kisses me and is like your left foot is like my left foot, we are brothers and then he starts kissing my foot."

Robin van Persie is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in EPL history

Robin van Persie had a great run in the EPL, the player made a total of 280 appearances in the league where he scored 144 goals and made 65 assists. Van Persie lifted the EPL title with Manchester United in 2012, which was his first season at Old Trafford. The Dutch striker also emerged as the Golden boot winner at the end of that season with 26 goals to his name.

On this day in 2014, Robin van Persie scored one of the greatest diving headers of all time... pic.twitter.com/zXYfTb43TV — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 13, 2018

The Dutch striker ranks at number 12 in the list of all-time top goal scorers in EPL history. The striker is also remebered for one of the most iconic goals in World Cup history, when he flew in the air to head the ball over Spains Iker Casillas in 2014.