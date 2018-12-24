EPL Matchweek 18: 5 things we learned

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Matchweek 18 of EPL action had everything. Shock results, multiple goal thrillers, a red card and scintillating start to a new era. The title race is well and truly on.

Heading into Christmas, Jurgen Klopp's' Liverpool tops the 2018/19 Premier League table with 48 points, four more than Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Fulham, Huddersfield, and Burney occupy the bottom three spots.

Here's a look at the five things we learned from this weekend's Premier League fixtures.

#1 Golden boot race is heating up

Mohammed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling, and Sergio Aguero have all been top or joint top scorer at one point or another this season.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang overtook Salah after a brace against Burnley on Saturday. However, Salah and Kane are only one goal behind the Arsenal man. Hazard, Aguero, and Sterling are only two or three goals behind and cannot be written off in the race for the golden boot.

The title race may just be a two horse race but we are in for one of the most keenly contested golden boot race in recent memory.

#2 Chelsea need to buy a top striker now

Giroud and Morata

With the PL full of amazing striking talent, it is a wonder that one of it's biggest clubs is in dire need of a clinical striker. Alvaro Morata came to Chelsea with so much expectation on him to replace Diego Costa.

Things started off well for him as he formed a partnership with Azpilicueta and exploded onto the goal scoring scene. Injuries and a lack of form have hampered his adaptation to the league and has seen him fall down the pecking order at Chelsea.

Olivier Giroud was acquired in January to help with the goalscoring burden. Giroud is a great striker with hold up play and aerial prowess that few in England can match. However, he is not a prolific striker and will not get a team 25 or more goals that elite strikers are tasked to deliver.

Chelsea's loss to Leicester city highlights their desperate need for a striker. They have scored the least number of goals in the top six this season. Hazard is a great player but he is not a striker and has never been a prolific scorer for a full season.

The January window becomes even more important if Chelsea must keep pace with Tottenham and end the season in the top four.

