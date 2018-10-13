Reports: Man United offers a three-year deal to potential Jose Mourinho replacement

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.52K // 13 Oct 2018, 15:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with potential Jose Mourinho replacement.

What's the story?

According to the Italian outlet, CalcioMercato (via Metro), Manchester United have identified Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri as the potential replacement for Jose Mourinho, who is facing a hard time in Old Trafford.

The report also suggests that the United representatives have already contacted the Italian manager and he has responded positively to their approach.

In case you didn't know...

Allegri has been managing Juventus FC since 2014 and has provided exceptional results during his tenure with the Italian giants. He led Juventus to many collective titles along with a place in UCL finals on two occasions.

Manchester United have identified the 51-year-old tactician to replace Mourinho and start a new era at the Old Trafford.

According to the reports in Italy, the manager has been offered a three-year-long contract worth 9 million and has been promised a transfer budget of 200 million euros.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United has been struggling to provide expected results from the start of this season. Jose Mourinho's men have managed to collect only thirteen points out of eight league games.

The Red Devils sit on the 8th spot of the league table and are already trailing with seven points to the league toppers Manchester City, who are on top because of the better goal ratio as compared to lethal Liverpool and Chelsea side.

Allegri has a contract with the Old lady until 2020 and if he manages to win the UCL this season, the manager might move to EPL to search for new challenges in his career.

Rumour rating: 7/10

Allegri has turned out to be the third possible replacement for United after Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte. However, this exclusive from CalcioMercato seems legit as the Italian manager would look to join hands with United after spending a long tenure in Turin.

If Juventus manages to win the UCL this season, it looks highly likely that the manager would switch clubs and move to Old Trafford.

What's next?

Manchester United would look if Jose Mourinho manages to save his job and turn over their current situations into good.

January transfer window would be important for the Red Devils as the Portuguese manager would be looking to rejuvenate the United squad with major incomings.